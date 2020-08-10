Good Words (Aug. 10)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First-class care at hospital

A special thanks to all the nurses, assistants and doctors at Samaritan Albany General Hospital for the first-class medical care I recently received as a stroke victim in the emergency room and as a patient on the second floor.

They were very kind and gracious to me in my helpless condition. I could not have been in a better place for medical treatment during my recovery before I was transferred to the skilled care unit at the Mennonite Home.

May God bless you and reward you for your excellent care. We are very fortunate and blessed to have such a first-class hospital here in the Albany community.

Louie Lehman

Albany

Lebanon will miss bookstore owners

The Staneart family, owners of Think Brain Candy bookstore in Lebanon, are retiring.

They bought the business from Jan Kern four years ago.