Good Words (April 26)

Thanks to all who built desks and chairs
Last November the Mid-Willamette Woodworkers Guild undertook a challenge to build 20 desks and chairs for first- through third-grade students who were learning from home.
We were much encouraged when the Hardwood Center and Home Depot immediately stepped up to donate much of the material that would be needed.
By February, the guild had built 29 desks and 23 chairs. In addition, five lap desks were built and delivered to Corvallis-area students. Once the original challenge had been met, some material remained. Some of the additional desks and chairs were resized for younger and slightly older students.
Thank you to the Hardwood Center, Home Depot and the many members of the guild who participated in the challenge. There were also a few non-Guild members who participated; special thanks are due to Dick Oughton, who provided NC-milled templates for chairs.
Dan Youngberg
Mid-Willamette Woodworkers Guild (Corvallis)
Grant will help purchase supplies, books
Thank you to the OSU Folk Thrift Club for a generous grant to help fund the purchase of art supplies and mindfulness books to use in child and youth therapy sessions and in early childhood classrooms.
Art allows children to express themselves in healthy ways. Teachers and therapists teach children problem-solving skills through art. Art also helps children develop their executive functioning. The children and families we serve at Old Mill Center will benefit. Thank you again.
Bettina Schempf
Old Mill Center for Children and Families (Corvallis)
