Good Words (April 19)

Many worked to present virtual concert

The Corvallis-OSU Symphony Society presented a virtual Children’s Concert in February of this year.

Generous support from the Philanthropy Committee of Starker Forests, Inc., and Jadwiga Giebultowicz, along with prior-year donations from Rich Carone and the OSU Folk Club, were vital contributions to this special event. Very special thanks go to Sally McBride, whose ongoing support for this special concert means so much to us and the students who attend.

The Children’s Concert is normally presented to a full house of Benton County fifth-graders by the entire symphony orchestra, at the LaSells Stewart Center. However, given the restrictions caused by the pandemic, a small group of dedicated musicians practiced outdoors, masked and six feet apart, in the university’s Student Experience Center plaza (much of it in very cold and wet weather).

A recording of the concert was made in the plaza, then sent to all fifth-grade teachers, along with accompanying lesson plans, for virtual sharing with their students. We deeply appreciate the support of our community in enabling the symphony society to provide our young people with this fun and unusual opportunity to study and listen to classical music.