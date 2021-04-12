Good Words (April 12)

Linn County clinic is very organized
On March 9, my husband and I received our first COVID vaccine.
The clinic was held in the Willamette Expo Hall at the Linn County Fairgrounds. I had put our names on a wait list a couple of weeks earlier and we both were emailed appointment schedules with a choice of two days, depending on which vaccine we wanted. We were then texted and emailed confirmations and further instructions. We were able to make our appointments at the same time.
From the moment we entered the parking lot until we were completely finished, in under one hour, we were impressed with the organization and the professional way the clinic was run. A big thank-you to the Linn County Department of Health Services and all the volunteers. It was obvious that a lot of thought and planning had gone into setting up this event. We left with an appointment for our second vaccine in three weeks.
All of our questions were answered and the information we were given was clear and concise. I am a retired nurse practitioner having worked for the Marion County Health Department for 33 years, so I have some appreciation for what it takes for something like this to be organized. I hope other members of our community who want to receive the vaccine are able to schedule in one of these clinics.
Patricia Eich and Mark Avery
Albany
Thank you for the grant
Thank you to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center for the generous Social Accountability Grant awarded. Funds allow us to fund key services for children and families in our community who are most in need. Needs continue to be high as the impacts of the pandemic affect families with young children particularly hard. Funds will be used to cover the anticipated costs of transportation for children and families engaged in services. We will be able to provide curbside supports to families, and help with transportation to therapeutic classrooms, respite care and provide access to our resource closet.
Bettina Schempf
Old Mill Center for Children and Families (Corvallis)
Reser Stadium clinic an amazing experience
Great things can be achieved when humans work together.
On March 11 I had my first COVID-19 vaccination at Reser Stadium. What an amazing, positive experience. Everything was well planned, starting with parking, where numerous shuttles offered rides to the entrance for those who needed them. Clear signs directing participants to each staging area were easy to follow, plus numerous volunteers along the way helped anyone who had questions. Everyone who helped me at the various stations was extremely efficient, professional and kind.
I wanted to say thank you to everyone who was helping — impossible! — hundreds of volunteers and health care workers were there making this vaccination process work. I am awed at the magnitude of the operation created to help us all. It is an excellent example of humans at their best, working to achieve a common goal. Many, many thanks to all the people making this vaccination process work.
Carol Sumner
Corvallis
Thanks for funding Cookie's vacation
Thank you for the overwhelming response to Cookie Johnson’s vacation Go Fund Me. Thank you for your generosity. Thank you for your kindness.
Thank you for showing up for Cookie. She has been both overjoyed and overwhelmed by the outpouring of contributions and positive comments in the wake of the racist incident that targeted her.
We would like to thank each and every one of the 167 donors who contributed to Cookie’s vacation. We assigned all collected funds over to Cookie on March 12 to plan her amazing vacation. She will be able to travel and see siblings she has not seen in nearly a decade.
Cookie is so grateful and thankful. In her words: "No one has done something like this for me before. I just don’t know what to say other than thank you, thank you, thank you.”
I think we can all take tremendous pride in our collective efforts of coming together as a group of strangers to help Cookie at this moment. Our community is clearly better together! We proved it.
Eric Niemann
Philomath
