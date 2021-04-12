Good Words (April 12)

I wanted to say thank you to everyone who was helping — impossible! — hundreds of volunteers and health care workers were there making this vaccination process work. I am awed at the magnitude of the operation created to help us all. It is an excellent example of humans at their best, working to achieve a common goal. Many, many thanks to all the people making this vaccination process work.

Carol Sumner

Corvallis

Thanks for funding Cookie's vacation

Thank you for the overwhelming response to Cookie Johnson’s vacation Go Fund Me. Thank you for your generosity. Thank you for your kindness.

Thank you for showing up for Cookie. She has been both overjoyed and overwhelmed by the outpouring of contributions and positive comments in the wake of the racist incident that targeted her.

We would like to thank each and every one of the 167 donors who contributed to Cookie’s vacation. We assigned all collected funds over to Cookie on March 12 to plan her amazing vacation. She will be able to travel and see siblings she has not seen in nearly a decade.