A federal mediator has been called in to help restart stalled contract talks between Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center and its nurses union.
The Corvallis hospital’s 509 nurses have been working without a contract since June 30, when the last collective bargaining agreement expired.
The two sides have met more than a dozen times, but bargaining sessions scheduled for this week were canceled and both parties requested mediation from the National Labor Relations Board. The first mediation session has been tentatively scheduled for mid-October.
While all the nurses at Good Samaritan remain on the job, nurses and their supporters held an informational picket outside the hospital on Sept. 13.
“Hospital leadership is committed to reach an agreement that can be ratified by the nurses as soon as possible for the benefit of our staff and patients,” Good Samaritan officials said in a prepared statement issued Wednesday.
The statement went on to say that the hospital provides a competitive package of pay and benefits to its nurses and that management is proposing a 1% pay raise for each year of the contract.
Kevin Mealy, a spokesperson for the Oregon Nurses Association, said that while pay rates remain part of the contract discussion, wages are not the union’s main concern.
“Nurses want safe staffing, first and foremost,” he said. “Samaritan needs to hire more nurses.”
Because of inadequate staffing levels, Mealy said, operating room nurses are required to be on call for 50-70 hours every four to six weeks in addition to working full-time jobs, while nurses elsewhere in the hospital find themselves caring for up to 10 patients at a time when a fellow nurse is on break.
“It’s the kind of situation that’s not safe, and it’s not sustainable,” he said.
The hospital’s statement said that being on call is “an expected part of the medical profession” and noted that nurses are compensated for time spent on call and get a higher hourly rate if they are called into work.
Hospital spokesman Ian Rollins said Good Sam is looking to hire more nurses.
“We are working on that,” he said. “We are actively recruiting.”
On its website, the hospital is currently advertising for 11 open nursing positions at the medical center.
One last point of contention is health insurance premiums.
Management is proposing to hold premium increases to no more than 10 percent in each year of the contract, but the union says those increases are too high.
Meanwhile, negotiations are continuing on a new contract for the 125 union-represented nurses at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, who have also have been working without a contract since June 30.
Both hospitals are operated by Corvallis-based Samaritan Health Services.