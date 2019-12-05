Good Sam nurses reject contract offer

After months of bargaining and mediation, nurses at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis overwhelmingly rejected a contract offer from management Wednesday night, according to a union representative.

“They voted it down,” Oregon Nurses Association communications manager Kevin Mealy said on Thursday. “Eighty percent voted against it.”

ONA represents a little over 500 nurses at Good Sam, the flagship of Samaritan Health Services’ five-hospital health care network.

Samaritan Health officials did not immediately have a comment on the vote.

Nurses at Good Sam have been working without a contract since June 30. When union reps and management failed to reach agreement after 13 bargaining sessions, the two sides brought in a federal mediator. The contract offer voted down by nurses was made after four mediation sessions.

Mealy said the nurses are prepared to go back to mediation if Samaritan officials will agree.

“I think both sides are willing to come back to the bargaining table,” Mealy said.

