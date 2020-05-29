Good days and bad: APD crisis responder bridges the gap

The busy nights mean individuals usually left to the ER or a jail cell get a third option: Glaser.

Her presence on a call doesn't mean a trip to the emergency room or a jail cell isn't possible, but it gives everyone a little breathing room.

About 10 months into her three years with APD, she was called out to a scene. When she returned to the station, she said a sergeant patted her on the back.

"They said, 'great job' but I didn't think I had done much," she said. "He said, 'no, you did a lot.' Knowing I'm in route causes the officers to take a beat and slow down and I think that’s allowed the outcomes to be successful."

Those, she said, are her best days. When everything works out and no one gets hurt. But the same type of call accounts for her worst days.

Often, the scenes she's called to include an armed individual, someone upset, someone experiencing a traumatic life event.

"Several have involved a mental health person with a weapon," she said. "I have gone out with clients really ill with a weapon or a family member they’ve barricaded themselves with. No one wants anyone to get hurt but we know we’re going to have to do something."