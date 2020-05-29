Good days and bad: APD crisis responder bridges the gap

Kiersten Glaser has good days and bad days.
Some of them are her own and some belong to other people.
As the Albany Police Department's mental health crisis responder, she often meets people on their worst day and is the difference between a successful interaction and tragedy.
"A lot of time it’s the law enforcement on one side, the ER on one side and mental health on another side dealing with the same population cycling in and out," she said. "Over the last 20 years this concept of crisis intervention teams has been trying to get them working together."
At APD, Glaser's role is pushing that goal further down the field.
As a member of Linn County Mental Health, she is headquartered at APD and is dispatched with officers on calls that could range from intoxication to an individual considering suicide.
"There is no typical day in crisis work," she said.
Her shift starts just after 3 p.m. and ends as the next day breaks over the dawn and while late night hours stereotypically lend themselves to crisis calls, Glaser said it just depends on the day.
"It's really hit and miss," she said. "I could have a dead night or it could be really busy."
The busy nights mean individuals usually left to the ER or a jail cell get a third option: Glaser.
Her presence on a call doesn't mean a trip to the emergency room or a jail cell isn't possible, but it gives everyone a little breathing room.
About 10 months into her three years with APD, she was called out to a scene. When she returned to the station, she said a sergeant patted her on the back.
"They said, 'great job' but I didn't think I had done much," she said. "He said, 'no, you did a lot.' Knowing I'm in route causes the officers to take a beat and slow down and I think that’s allowed the outcomes to be successful."
Those, she said, are her best days. When everything works out and no one gets hurt. But the same type of call accounts for her worst days.
Often, the scenes she's called to include an armed individual, someone upset, someone experiencing a traumatic life event.
"Several have involved a mental health person with a weapon," she said. "I have gone out with clients really ill with a weapon or a family member they’ve barricaded themselves with. No one wants anyone to get hurt but we know we’re going to have to do something."
And sometimes, she's able to slow the scene down and turn it around.
"On the flip of that, that’s been the best day because so far on multiple of those calls, no one’s been injured or killed," she said. "They’ve all survived and have gotten some level of service as a result."
