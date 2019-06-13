THE MICHAEL FILE

Name: Caleb Michael

Age: 21

Hometown: Antioch, California

Degree: Bachelor’s in speech communications with a minor in Spanish

What’s next: Master’s program in strategic public relations at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism

Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of stories about Oregon State University’s Class of 2019. The university will hold commencement ceremonies on Saturday.