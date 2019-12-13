Girls' robotics team wins tournament, in talks with Apple

“She was going to the Apple Campus and asked the girls, if they didn’t mind, if there were questions she could ask that would help with their project,” said parent Jennifer Rouse.

Goff came back with answers — and so did several industry professionals to whom the girls reached out. All of them, Gullickson said, were supportive.

“A lot of them said, ‘That’s a great idea!’” he said. “They reached out to Google and they said, ‘We don’t have anything like that.’”

The idea was sparked like so many elementary-school-aged ideas: on the playground.

“On the playground out there, there’s a sign that has the rules of the playground,” Lucy Rouse said. On the competition table, the girls saw a swing that allows wheelchair users to use the swing set. Inspiration, as they say, struck.

The girls reached out to a former Fin-Tastic member who happened to use a wheelchair and interviewed her, Mikayla Chaffins said. Then they went to Google to ask the foundational question: How do people find accessible playgrounds?