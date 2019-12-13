Girls' robotics team wins tournament, in talks with Apple

In a second-story classroom at the new Oak Grove Elementary School, long after students have gone home, a group of four girls is busy at work, coming up with ideas to change the world.
The Fin-Tastic Fish Robotics Team is made up of five members: Gouri Prasad, 11; Lucy Rouse, 13; Evelyn Rouse, 11; Adelynn Howard, 13; and Mikayla Chaffins, 11.
Their ideas are made up of much more.
The team took home first place in the Oregon Robotics Tournament Outreach Program regional tournament held at Oregon State University on Sunday after the robot they designed, GLEAM, managed to outscore 30 other teams’ robots.
But the robot — and the table it must maneuver around, completing tasks in exchange for points — is only part of the competition. The rest comes down to ideas.
Over the summer, the team — which regularly completes community service projects — took part in United Way's Day of Action. Together, they helped pack thousands of pounds of food. They were the only Greater Albany Public Schools’ affiliated group there, according to their coach Mark Gullickson, and GAPS Superintendent Melissa Goff took notice.
“She took a liking to the team,” Gullickson said. “She wanted to stay apprised of what they were doing.”
Goff and the girls found themselves in the same room again weeks later at an academic all-stars event.
“She was going to the Apple Campus and asked the girls, if they didn’t mind, if there were questions she could ask that would help with their project,” said parent Jennifer Rouse.
Goff came back with answers — and so did several industry professionals to whom the girls reached out. All of them, Gullickson said, were supportive.
“A lot of them said, ‘That’s a great idea!’” he said. “They reached out to Google and they said, ‘We don’t have anything like that.’”
The idea was sparked like so many elementary-school-aged ideas: on the playground.
“On the playground out there, there’s a sign that has the rules of the playground,” Lucy Rouse said. On the competition table, the girls saw a swing that allows wheelchair users to use the swing set. Inspiration, as they say, struck.
The girls reached out to a former Fin-Tastic member who happened to use a wheelchair and interviewed her, Mikayla Chaffins said. Then they went to Google to ask the foundational question: How do people find accessible playgrounds?
In between collecting Legos from as far away as Brazil, Russia and Ireland to build GLEAM, the team worked on researching the possibility of adding a layer to Google Maps that would allow users to search for accessible playgrounds the same way they search for restaurants, municipal buildings and other destinations.
“It was really labor-intensive for them to reach out Google and find someone to talk to,” Gullickson said.
In the end, the girls received responses from industry leaders, Apple and Google employees.
The team, which met for 10 hours the Saturday before last week’s competition and regularly meets four times a week for two hours, has one more mountain to climb. In January, they’ll head to Hillsboro to face 120 teams waiting to take GLEAM on head-to-head.
As for the improvement to Google Maps, Gullickson said Apple has expressed interest and so details remain under wraps.
“They work hard,” he said.
The girls, eager to begin their regular two-hour practice on Friday, still had the security bracelets on their wrists from Sunday’s competition.
“Maybe,” Evelyn Rouse said, “we’ll have state bracelets soon.”