Girls in second through eighth grades are invited to experience a new sport in Albany this fall: girls flag rugby.
The season starts Sept. 10 and runs through Oct. 27, with practices scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Mondays at Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW. No tryouts are required and all girls are welcome.
The cost is $150 to join the league, which covers two jerseys, game shorts, socks and a rugby ball.
Similar in some ways to football, rugby is played on a field with two teams, each trying to carry, pass or kick a large, egg-shaped ball to the end zone.
Flag rugby is similar to flag football in that players wear a belt with two flags attached. When an opposing player pulls of a flag, that represents a tackle.
No actual tackling is allowed in flag rugby, said Laci Betts, girls rugby mentor for the mid-valley team. "Additionally, the rugby 'rules' are simpler in our flag rugby, so that the girls can focus on having fun, instead of focusing on rules," she said.
Games will be round-robin style with multiple teams and will be played on Saturdays in Portland. "If we have enough girls signed up down in this area to make multiple teams, we may be able to stay here on some of the Saturdays and have round-robin games here locally," Betts said.
Jenn Heinrich, co-founder of Girls Rugby, Inc., said the mid-valley opportunity is part of a pilot program involving five to seven new teams in Oregon and southwest Washington.
Heinrich has been involved with Rugby Oregon for the past 15 or 16 years. The league offers several coed opportunities, but not many teams specifically for girls, especially younger ones, she said.
"Not only did we want to give them more opportunity to be active, but we also wanted to give them a value-based curriculum, and provide more opportunities for them to play," she said.
Albany is a great location because it's central and right on Interstate 5, Heinrich said. It also already features a strong girls program at the high school level and is starting to grow one at middle school.
"There's an incredible group of people down there," Heinrich said. "We also wanted to support their efforts, and give girls an outlet to continue to play throughout their high school years as well."
Betts said the "value-based" portion of the program has to do with much more than an opportunity to play a sport.
"I hope that through this program, the girls learn confidence, sportsmanship, team support, responsibility, kindness, respect, etc. — learnings that benefit them immediately and will continue to benefit them as they grow up," she said. "Rugby is an excellent environment in which girls can feel empowered to be their best."
Registration links and more information are available on the group's website at www.girlsrugbyinc.com.