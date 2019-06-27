The Gill's Landing Boat Ramp in Lebanon is closed to all boat traffic due to an electrical line in the water, according to a Thursday morning news release from the Lebanon Fire District.
A power pole broke and dropped the line into the Santiam River about 200 yards below the boat ramp. The electrical line is creating a hazard for any boat traffic.
Other boat ramps in the area are still open as normal.
Crews should have the Gill's Landing ramp opened later on Thursday, according to the news release.