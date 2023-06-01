A hefty snapping turtle tottering through a Harrisburg pasture was apprehended by state authorities in what is presumed to be a low-speed pursuit.

Wildlife officials captured the 25-pound wanderer April 28, according to a May 25 news release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. He measured 14-inches wide and 20-inches long and was likely more than 30 years old, ODFW said.

The turtle was a product of illegal animal trafficking, according to ODFW. Snapping turtles are an invasive species in Oregon, labeled a threat to native fish and wildlife habitats. And their bites are no treat for humans either, with powerful jaws and sharp beaks that tear off chunks of flesh.

"This turtle had a head the size of a baseball, and a neck he could extend at least ten inches from his shell," ODFW Assistant District Biologist Marianne Brooks said in a statement. "You wouldn't want to run into something like this if you were out fishing. You definitely wouldn't want your dog to find it.”

Reached by email, Brooks confirmed the snapping turtle was euthanized after its capture, noting the detrimental effect the non-native species has on local ecosystems. She said the method of euthanasia involved an injection of anesthetics before inserting a rod below the bony protuberance at the base of the skull to ensure brain functions cease.

It’s against the law to buy, possess, transport or release snapping turtles without a special license in Oregon, according to the news release. People can be criminally cited for releasing invasive species into native wetlands.

Non-native turtles thrive in Oregon waterways and easily out-compete native turtles, the news release states, adding they arrive — as this one did — through illegal trafficking channels.

“Turtles are among the most widely trafficked animals across the globe, and a booming business threatens their survival,” the release states. “Wildlife biologists witness greed firsthand as poachers fill their backpacks with turtles and line their pockets with cash.”

ODFW pointed out that Oregon’s native northwestern pond turtle and Western painted turtle are necessary parts of a healthy ecosystem, saying they clean the environment by scavenging dead fish and other wildlife. Their eggs and hatchlings can be a food source for native wildlife, and their longevity means they are productive year after year.

Last summer, ODFW biologist Chris Yee, who monitors turtle nesting in Eugene, discovered someone had dug up two northwestern pond turtle nests, according to the agency’s news release. The thieves took six hatchlings from one nest and eight from the other.

Yee believes the quarter-sized hatchlings were trafficked into the pet trade. Wildlife traffickers trade money for the future of the species when they move the shelled reptiles, also known as herps, from pond to pet trade, according to the ODFW. That’s considered poaching.

Herps are easy to capture, sell online and ship, ODFW said, with buyers most likely thinking their purchase is legal. A recent case tried in New York revealed smugglers transporting turtles between China and the U.S. Buyers paid hundreds of dollars for turtles as exotic pets or extravagant meals.

Wildlife trafficking and poaching go hand-in-hand, according to ODFW Stop Poaching campaign coordinator, Yvonne Shaw.

"Wildlife trafficking, whether involving live animals or animal parts, is human behavior that hopefully we can change by raising awareness," she said in the news release, "Fish and wildlife already must contend with climate change and reductions in habitat."

The agency asks that if you know of or suspect other crimes against fish wildlife or habitat, report them to the Turn In Poachers Line at 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone. Or email: TIP@osp.oregon.gov.