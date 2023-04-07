Both the Albany Farmers Market and the Corvallis Farmers Market will open their season on Saturday, April 15.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The 32-week regular season will run through Nov. 18 in Albany and Nov. 22 (the day before Thanksgiving) in Corvallis. “Bonus” farmers markets are planned for Dec. 9 in both Corvallis and Albany.

Corvallis-Albany Farmers Markets webpage, LocallyGrown.org, has been redesigned and will debut this month, according to the organization. It will feature enhanced vendor and product search, plus more accessible information for customers about each market site and day.

“CAFM gathers a lot of detail about its farmers and other vendors,” Rebecca Landis, market director, said in a news release. “Up to now, we have not had a smooth way to share that information with our communities."

The Albany Farmers Market is at Fourth Avenue and Ellsworth Street, occupying the Albany City Hall parking lot and an adjacent block of Fourth on Saturdays.

The Corvallis Farmers Market is at First Street and Jackson Avenue. On Saturdays, it runs a half-block north of Jackson and to Monroe Avenue, where it turns west to Second Street. There is also a small section on Jackson. The Wednesday market footprint is smaller, occupying one block of First Street and a half-block on Monroe.

An artisan faire market operates next to the Corvallis Farmers Market but is not run by CAFM. For more information, email Stephen Poole at scdmpoole@peak.org.

The Sick Town Derby Dames will come to the Albany market on April 15. They will talk with market customers about the group’s unique “roll” in our communities, and will hand out prizes.

Also on April 15 in Albany, Linn County Public Health and Oregon State University Extension Service partners will promote the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s Food Waste Prevention Week. They will provide outreach materials and interactive demonstrations on strategies to reduce food waste in homes and communities.

For opening day in Corvallis, members of the Kiwanis Club of Corvallis will be at the Helen Berg/Jackson Plaza, helping children plant flowers to take home.

Republic Services will be in Albany on April 22, offering some free compost to those who bring a bucket. They’ll be joined by 211info. The Corvallis date for Republic Services is May 20.

Corvallis April 22 events include Sick Town Derby Dames, No Food Left Behind, and National Child Abuse Prevention month.

A limited number of community events will be provided space this season. Most are offered by nonprofit organizations. Write to Vonda Peters at volunteercafm@gmail.com to propose an event.

The markets are not booking music or allowing busking inside the permit areas. Licensing costs associated with hosting music are not affordable at this time.

Albany’s Power of Produce Club will start June 17. Those aged 5 to 12 can choose a free produce item, and there are activities for families. The program is funded with support from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund and donations from local businesses and organizations. Those interested in PoP sponsorship can email Vonda Peters at volunteercafm@gmail.com.

Most CAFM vendors are growing fruits and vegetables, plants or flowers, and gathering or cultivating mushrooms, or are raising meat, poultry, eggs or honey. What’s in season varies from week to week and is influenced by weather and production methods, including the tall greenhouses called “high tunnels” that some farmers use.

The exceptions to CAFM’s farm-direct selection criteria are a limited number of restaurants, baked goods, beverages and other prepared foods.

CAFM has ended its online ordering system that launched in 2020 to speed up shopping and reduce COVID-19 risk. Some market vendors have developed their own arrangements for pre-orders, community-supported agriculture, bulk boxes and delivery.

People in a wider range of income situations can benefit from market products because of various nutrition programs, including SNAP, Double Up Food Bucks and the Farm Direct Nutrition Program, which includes certain seniors and Women, Infants and Children (WIC) participants.

Double Up Food Bucks offers SNAP cardholders a match of up to $20 per market day at all of the markets.

The Albany Farmers Market began in 1978 on Water Avenue. Since 2007, it has operated in its current location.

In Corvallis, the Wednesday farmers market started in 1981, and the Saturday farmers market started in 1991.