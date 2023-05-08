The award-winning concert series River Rhythms puts Albany zero degrees of separation from Kevin Bacon this year.

With waterfront project construction expected to be in full swing this summer, Albany Parks & Recreation is taking the show on the road, relocating to Timber Linn Memorial Park for 2023.

The lineup features pop icon Debbie Gibson, The Bacon Brothers, Home Free, and English rockers Foghat.

Gibson hit the Billboard Pop Charts at 16 with “Only In My Dreams,” and quickly became the youngest artist ever to write, produce and perform a No. 1 hit song with “Foolish Beat.” Gibson has sold more than 16 million albums worldwide. She’ll be in the spotlight at 7 p.m. July 20.

The Bacon Brothers bring a unique sound they call Forosoco — a blend of folk, rock, soul and country influences. The siblings have toured the world over the past 25 years, including shows at landmarks such as Carnegie Hall and the Grand Ole Opry. They take the stage at 7 p.m. July 27.

Home Free is an American country a cappella group of five vocalists known for upbeat, Nashville-dipped pop hits, country and western standards, incredible harmony, and quick-witted humor. The group won the fourth season of The Sing-Off on NBC in 2013. They’re slated to perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 3.

Foghat has been rocking for more than 50 years without missing a beat. They have fans of all ages, from the video gamers who played Guitar Hero III and know all the lyrics to “Slow Ride,” to the “Dazed & Confused” generation to the boomers who bought Foghat’s first records. Foghat plays at 7 p.m. Aug. 10.

No tickets are required, but organizers strongly encourage a donation of $1 per person to be paid at the gate. They can take Visa or Mastercard but prefer cash or check. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking is free for the concert series.

Visit the Parks & Recreation booth for a fun arts and crafts activity packet for kids between 5:30 to 7 p.m. each concert. The activities are geared toward ages 2 through 10 years old.

Chairs and blankets are allowed to be placed in the park after 7 a.m. on concert days.