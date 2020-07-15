Gelser concerned about unemployment

How bad is the unemployment situation in Oregon?
Just ask State Sen. Sara Gelser.
“I’m spending almost all of my time working on unemployment,” the Corvallis Democrat said Wednesday in a free-wheeling and at times hard-hitting session with the editorial board of the Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times.
“I don’t have any staff right now and I’ve done over 300 cases," she said of her work for constituents.
The Oregon Department of Employment has been swamped in a biblical flood of cases since the coronavirus pandemic shredded what had been a historically productive Oregon economy. A new director is on hand and the legislative Emergency Board on Tuesday funneled another $35 million into the department to help folks who still are waiting for checks.
“What is happening is completely unacceptable,” Gelser said. “It is the hardest thing I have ever worked on. I have worked with some people since March. People are sending me pictures of their water bills. I don’t know how these people are surviving.
“I wouldn’t want to be director of the Employment Department. I don’t know how we got into this, but now is not the time for that. We just need to get benefits to people. After this is over then we need to go back and see what happened and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
Here is a look at other comments from Gelser from the one-hour session, which featured questions from publisher Shanna Cannon, editor Bennett Hall and photo editor Mark Ylen.
OSU reopening
Gelser has serious questions about the challenges Oregon State University faces as it works toward a possible reopening in the fall. Here are the concerns of Gelser, who earned a master’s in interdisciplinary studies from OSU in 1999:
• OSU should look at relaxing its requirement that all freshmen live on campus because it likely will produce too many large gatherings without proper social distancing.
• OSU should look at a more “rigorous” student conduct policy because of the large parties that are happening now and likely will happen in the fall.
• OSU should look at encouraging more freshmen to take classes online because many of the lower-division classes that used to be held in large lecture halls will be limited to 30 to 50 students.
• OSU should not allow spectators at any football games it hosts this fall at Reser Stadium, which seats approximately 43,000 people.
“I wish OSU would say today that there will be no spectators for football,” she said. “There is a huge infection risk there. I’m hearing from people who are really anxious about it. OSU should take that one off the table.”
Gelser also noted that despite the fact that OSU “has done a fine job of dealing with the virus as a public health issue, students are going to spend a lot of time in the community and OSU has no control of that.”
And what if OSU reopens and the virus spikes?
“No one has done that analysis,” Gelser said. “Is it better for the economy to have school in the fall or wait until January. Everything is so unknown, and we are so used to having control.”
Steve Clark, OSU's vice president for marketing and university relations, issued the following statement on Sen. Gelser's comment.
“In shaping plans for fall term, university leaders continue to follow guidance from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and from Benton County, state and federal public health agencies, including on the operations of our campus residence halls, classrooms, labs, dining centers, offices and sports. We know that the future course of the virus will ultimately determine our plans. Over the past few months, we have held extensive conversations with local, state, community, government, business and education leaders that continue to contribute to our plans. We are listening. For example, following input from Sen. Gelser, OSU relaxed its first-year live on requirement to allow for greater exceptions.
"The university’s plans for whether any sports will be played — with or without fans — will be guided by the governor and local health authorities, and made in collaboration with all members of the Pac-12 Conference. As for student parties, we expect everyone — including all community members — to follow the governor’s latest order regarding face coverings in outdoor spaces and that indoor social get-togethers with more than 10 people are prohibited. Meanwhile, we expect our students, faculty, visitors and contractors to fully follow OSU’s face covering and physical distancing policies.”
K-12 education
Some of the same themes that Gelser explored in her discussions of OSU also were reflected when speaking about elsewhere on the education food chain.
“These are all such hard questions,” she said. “What we all want is for this to go away so we can get back to normal. But I don’t see how we can just go back to what we did last fall.”
Gelser noted the “hybrid model” in which students would only attend school a couple of days a week to minimize the risk.
“That’s a good idea if we can make it work,” she said. “But I’m not sure how that addresses the risk to teachers who still will be seeing all of the kids.”
And then there is flu season, which generally peaks from December to February. “How do you know if it is COVID or the flu?” she said. “Will you send all the kids home? Will there be enough testing capacity. I have spent tons of time working on this, but no one really has an answer.
“The same is true for child care. They are already struggling just paying for the extra cleaning supplies, and if they can’t work … the rest of us can’t work.”
When asked whether the state should be firmer with reopening guidelines for districts, Gelser noted that "some small districts can open safely. We do not want to have a one-size-fits-all approach."
There are long-term issues to consider, too, said Gelser, who has served in the Legislature since December 2005.
“This is a challenging time for kids," she said. "They are losing instruction time. They are losing social time. What will that mean 20 years from now? I see people on TV at a party and say, ‘oh, no, they can’t do that!’
“What will it look like if we are always being told to wear a mask, not touch each other and stay 6 feet apart?”
Special session
Gelser and her legislative mates participated in a three-day special session June 24-26 that focused mainly on police reform bills in the wake of the George Floyd incident. Another special conclave is planned for later this summer, with the budget the big-ticket item.
Six police accountability bills were passed in the June session, including ones that limit choke holds and tear gas, require officers to report misconduct of fellow officers and make it easier for police disciplinary procedures to stick.
“We all showed up and got a lot done,” said Gelser. “It felt good. There was a good spirit of collegiality. We got pretty unanimous buy-in from both parties. That’s pretty unusual in Oregon. I think Oregon can lead the way on this.
“But we did not solve the problem. We had difficult discussions in an attempt to address a problem that is not going away.”
Gelser also noted challenges associated with a legislative process that took place amid mandatory mask use.
“I’m a big proponent of wearing masks, but it’s strange how much information is missed because most of your face is covered. All those non-verbal cues are important.”
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
