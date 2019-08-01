Rudy Gatlin says he and his brothers do maybe 50 concerts a year these days, down from 100 annual dates a few years ago.
But, the country singer said, he recently sat down and just started to make a list of all the places where the Gatlin Brothers had performed over the decades — the big cities, the small towns, the big arenas, the small clubs.
"That list was incredible," he said. "We're blessed. We're highly blessed."
Now, the brothers can add Corvallis to the list, if it wasn't already there from a previous show: The Gatlin Brothers, Larry, Steve and Rudy, are scheduled to perform Saturday at the Benton County Fair. Showtime is 8:30 p.m.
The show itself will be stripped down to the basics, Rudy said: He and Larry will play acoustic guitars, and Steve plays the bass.
And, of course, the three will sing, picking out selections from a long list of hits that includes seven No. 1 singles and 32 songs that have charted in the Top 40. With such an array of material, the brothers could mix up the set list every night, but Rudy Gatlin said audiences will hear the biggest hits, songs like "All the Gold in California," "Broken Lady," "Houston (Means I'm One Day Closer to You") and "She Used to Be Somebody's Baby."
And it started, Gatlin said, back in the 1950s with the brothers singing gospel tunes together as their mother played the piano. In March 1955, he recalled, the brothers won a talent contest in Abilene, Texas; Gatlin can't recall for sure, but it's a good bet the songs they performed that day included "This Old House" and "I Woke Up This Morning Feeling Fine."
"When we were kids, we just wanted to sing," he said. "We wanted to be The Osmonds," the singing brothers who first gained national attention in the early 1960s performing on Andy Williams' TV show. "I still hate those guys," he joked.
Larry Gatlin launched a solo career, and found success both as a performer and a songwriter (his songs have been recorded by artists such as Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison and Dottie West; the latter gave a big boost to Gatlin's career).
In 1979, when Gatlin signed with Columbia Records, he decided to officially have his brothers billed on his singles and albums. "Straight Ahead," the brothers' 1979 album, included the track "All the Gold in California," which became their biggest hit together. "Straight Ahead" was honored by the Academy of Country Music as the album of the year.
That was 40 years ago. The music industry has changed since then, with artists releasing new singles via streaming platforms, a trend that has to some extent downplayed the importance of albums, and Gatlin sounds a bit wistful about that: "It used to be a really big deal to make an album," he said. "It was a piece of art. ... The business has forced us away from that, right or wrong."
And the man who grew up listening to classic country artists like George Jones and Merle Haggard now has a soft spot for younger country acts like Rascal Flatts, Little Big Town and Lady Antebellum: "The songs are different, the singing is a little different, but the artistry is there."
Even though the business has changed dramatically in the six decades since the Gatlins gathered around that piano, Gatlin said at least one thing hasn't changed:
"We love to sing for folks."