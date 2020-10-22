Gates man faces numerous charges in second child porn case

“There appears to be efforts with our cases to also meet the victims,” Stein said.

The new crimes allegedly occurred between February and April, according to the charging document.

Stein asked for $500,000 security in the case, on top of the $500,000 bail DiMolfetto is already being held on at the Linn County Jail.

Defense attorney Kyla Mazhary-Clark, who handled Thursday afternoon’s teleconference session of in-custody arraignments with the jail, asked for $50,000 bail, the minimum required by state law for such serious charges. She noted DiMolfetto was already being held on an “extreme” amount of bail and had family ties to the area.

When asked by the court if he wanted to say anything regarding his security, DiMolfetto apologized and added, “I was in the wrong state of mind as everything was going on.” Judge Michael Wynhausen cut him off and cautioned him against speaking about the case as that could be used as evidence against him.

DiMolfetto responded that he wanted to get into a rehabilitation program.

Wynhausen noted the high security Molfetto already faces and put his new bail at an additional $350,000.

The next hearing in the cases was set for Oct. 26.