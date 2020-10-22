Gates man faces numerous charges in second child porn case

Gates resident John DiMolfetto was charged in May with numerous sex crimes including child pornography allegations. On Thursday in Linn County Circuit Court, he was accused of 17 new and similar allegations: six counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, three counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse, three counts of attempted using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct and four instances of luring a minor.
“The defendant is a prolific online exploiter of children,” prosecutor Keith Stein said.
He detailed that the new charging document doesn’t document the breadth of DiMolfetto’s activity regarding the seven new accusers.
There are five alleged victims from the previous case. And there could be numerous other victims and cases emerging in different jurisdictions, Stein added.
Investigation into DiMolfetto, 37, is continuing, and authorities have only searched through 20 percent of the available computer data, a figure that doesn’t include major social media sites, he said.
“Those numbers are likely to explode,” Stein said. “This is just the tip of the iceberg.”
DiMolfetto, at times, posed as a teenage girl to talk to adolescents, Stein said. He convinced the alleged victims to create and send him obscene recordings, according to the prosecution.
“There appears to be efforts with our cases to also meet the victims,” Stein said.
The new crimes allegedly occurred between February and April, according to the charging document.
Stein asked for $500,000 security in the case, on top of the $500,000 bail DiMolfetto is already being held on at the Linn County Jail.
Defense attorney Kyla Mazhary-Clark, who handled Thursday afternoon’s teleconference session of in-custody arraignments with the jail, asked for $50,000 bail, the minimum required by state law for such serious charges. She noted DiMolfetto was already being held on an “extreme” amount of bail and had family ties to the area.
When asked by the court if he wanted to say anything regarding his security, DiMolfetto apologized and added, “I was in the wrong state of mind as everything was going on.” Judge Michael Wynhausen cut him off and cautioned him against speaking about the case as that could be used as evidence against him.
DiMolfetto responded that he wanted to get into a rehabilitation program.
Wynhausen noted the high security Molfetto already faces and put his new bail at an additional $350,000.
The next hearing in the cases was set for Oct. 26.
From the May case, DiMolfetto is charged with four counts of luring a minor, four counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and seven counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.
Between the two cases, DiMolfetto is charged with 13 Measure 11 crimes, which carry mandatory minimum sentences of several years in prison.
DiMolfetto’s defense attorney Heidi Sternhagen could not be contacted for comment immediately after Thursday’s hearing.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.
