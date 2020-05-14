Gates man arrested for multiple sex crimes including child pornography charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Gates man was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of multiple sex crimes, including the creation of child pornography.

According to a news release from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, John Anthony DiMolfetto Jr., 37, used social media and text messaging applications to engage in sexually explicit communication with girls and solicit images of them.

DiMolfetto is scheduled to be charged in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday afternoon with three counts of luring a minor, four counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and six counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.

The charging document lists three separate victims in the case.

DiMolfetto's initial bail at the Linn County Jail was listed at $106,000.

The LCSO news release indicates one of the victims is an adolescent female from California and another is an adolescent female living in Washington.

Investigation into the case began in April when the Vancouver Police Department in Washington contacted LCSO regarding the exploitation of a minor, the news release states.