Gas prices drop in mid-valley

In December, mid-valley drivers received an early Christmas present — some extra cash in their wallets — thanks to a steady decline in fuel costs, with the price of a gallon of regular grade gasoline down 30 cents or more since April.
Drivers should be downright giddy right now, as prices have dropped to just $1.99 per gallon at the Arco and VP Racing Fuel stations near Highway 34 and Interstate 5.
That’s the good news.
Of course, the bad news is that Oregonians are living and working under a stay-at-home executive order by Gov. Kate Brown that all but kills driving over to the coast for lunch at Mo’s in Newport, or heading over to Sisters to enjoy the beauty of the Cascade Mountains.
And although other gas station prices may not be under the magical $2 mark, they are hovering whisker-close at $2.09 per gallon. The last time that happened was in 2009, when the median price for regular in Oregon dropped below $2 for a short time.
In the mid-valley, gasoline prices were under $2 per gallon until the fall of 2005, after Hurricane Katrina destroyed much of the fuel-producing Gulf Coast area of the country.
Since then, prices have swung up and down, usually in the $2.50 to $2.85 range, but at some points spiking well past $3 into the $3.80 range in 2008.
But as good as this news is for mid-valley residents, Oregon, California and Washington fuel prices remain far above those in other states. Kentucky and Ohio drivers have seen prices at some gas stations drop below $1 per gallon.
The national average price is $1.91 per gallon, compared to $2.73 a year ago.
Oregon’s average is $2.62 per gallon, $2.67 in Washington and $2.95 in California.
This week, fuel prices are under $2 per gallon in 19 states. Oklahoma residents are paying about $1.46 on average, and Iowans are paying $1.65 per gallon.
Driving down prices are the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing people to work from home and creating less demand, and the price of crude oil hovering in the anemic $22 per barrel price range. Crude oil was about $50 per barrel in December, before the coronavirus outbreak.
As of Tuesday morning, the lowest gas price in Oregon, according to GasBuddy.com, was at the Seven Feathers Casino station near Canyonville at $1.89 per gallon.
