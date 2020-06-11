Gas leak in SW Corvallis contained

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Corvallis Fire Department responded to reports of a potential gas leak on Thursday, but the situation was brought under control within a few hours.

The leak was traced to a gas line in the 2100 block of Southwest 53rd Street.

“We received a call about 1 p.m.,” said Stefanie Week, a spokesperson for NW Natural. “Our crews controlled the gas around 3:50.”

Week said a contractor working in the roadway damaged the line. The flow of gas was shut off to the line and a repair crew was working to fix it, she added. Week said only one residence was affected by the leak.

Part of 53rd Street was blocked for a time and a text alert from the city of Corvallis advised residents to avoid the area, but there were no reports of injuries.

