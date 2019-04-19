Country-music star Garth Brooks will perform in concert at Eugene's Autzen's Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26.
The Eugene show marks the first Oregon performance for Brooks since he sold out five shows in 2015 at Portland's Moda Center. The show at Autzen, part of Brooks' summer tour of U.S. stadiums, seems a likely bet to sell out as well.
It's also just the second concert in the last two decades at Autzen; last year's Dead and Company show was the first concert at the stadium in 21 years.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. There is an eight-ticket limit. All seats are reserved. There will be no advance box office sales.
Tickets will be available online at www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, via Ticketmaster Express at 1-877-654-2784 or via the Ticketmaster app on a mobile device.