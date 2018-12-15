Corvallis’ Garfield Elementary School had its first posada, a Latin American style holiday celebration, in 2017 and the event was a smash success.
“It was so successful we didn’t have enough space,” said Leigh Santy, Garfield’s principal.
So this year the dual immersion school had to hold its posada in the cafeteria of nearby Linus Pauling Middle School.
Santi estimates around 400 people attended the event Friday night, which included food, performances by student choirs and dance performances by members of the 4-H Fiesta Mexicana club.
She said the school's community has other well-attended events, but it's impressive the posada has drawn so many families in only in its second year.
"It didn't take long for families here to figure out this was something they wanted to do," she said.
Santi said food is an important part of the school’s community and the event's appeal is that it is centered on food.
“It’s just an enormous potluck,” she said.
Santi said students were asked to bring different types of dishes, like deserts and entrees, based on where their last name fell in the alphabet.
Some of the popular items families brought were tamales and tacos.
Santi said the event helps build the school’s community and gives families a sense of ownership over the school. And that, she said, can translate to academic success.
“Teachers and parents can better partner together because they are familiar and have a connection,” she said.