Garbage truck driver hurt in crash near Adair

A Republic Services employee was injured Monday morning when the garbage truck he was driving went off the road and tipped over east of Adair Village.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Independence Highway near Palestine Avenue, about 4 miles north of Highway 20.

The truck was traveling on Independence Highway when it left the road, landing on its side facing oncoming traffic on the west side of the road.

A spokesperson for Republic Services said the driver was taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the wreck.

No additional information was available on Monday.

