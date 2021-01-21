GAPS wrestles with new state metrics guiding reopening

Greater Albany Public Schools has waded through state metrics and local demands related to reopening schools for the last 10 months and on Tuesday, state agencies sent a new tidal wave of information and guidance throwing cold water on the district’s plans.
New metrics take COVID-19 case counts and positivity rate into account. But they have changed dramatically from previous benchmarks and follow a complete change of course from the governor's office that came over winter break, moving metrics from compulsory to advisory.
Under the new metrics, if a county has fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 in population, schools can open to all students. Counties with more than 50 but fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 in population can open to younger students. Counties with 200 to 350 cases per 100,000 in population can also welcome back elementary students one grade at a time. Any county with a case count more than 350 per 100,000 during a two-week period must remain in the comprehensive distance learning model.
GAPS serves both Linn and Benton counties which have both seen case counts hovering near 300 the last two weeks.
“As a community, we want our children, our families, and our staff to be safe from all harm,” Superintendent Melissa Goff said in an announcement to families on Wednesday. “This includes protection from COVID-19 and COVID-related illnesses, protection from negative outcomes related to mental health needs, and protection from judgement related to our personal choices regarding our child’s educational selection. No answer will fully meet the needs of everyone in our community.”
GAPS announced on Jan. 11 that students could tentatively begin returning to in-person learning on Feb. 8. The draft plan called for the return of students in tiers and cohorts with mandatory practices in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Several factors, Goff said, are being considered as GAPS moves to determine whether the draft reopening plan can be implemented.
Currently, surveys show that only .1% of GAPS staff has been fully vaccinated. Another 12% has received the first dose and while 74% say they are willing to get the vaccine, 13% said they would choose not to.
Choice aside, on Jan. 15, Gov. Kate Brown announced that the federal stockpile of doses states had been counting on does not exist and Oregon does not yet have enough doses to vaccinate the first priority group in its entirety.
Goff also noted that 0% of GAPS students have been vaccinated and that between 16 to 50% of children with COVID-19 are asymptomatic but, according to the Journal of American Medical Association, hospitalizations for children with COVID-19 have increased by 1,800% between May and November.
Goff also noted that, according to a district-wide survey, 27% of students at South Albany High School and 30% of students at West Albany High School would choose to remain in CDL rather than return to in-person learning. That percentage explodes when posed to staff with 76.5% of the 395 people who responded saying they were uncomfortable returning to in-person.
GAPS is also taking into account information surrounding how the virus is disproportionately impacting communities of color, the underlying conditions that can cause COVID-19 complications, whether vaccinated people can transmit it to unvaccinated people, the new, more contagious strain recently found in Oregon and the fact that studies that show schools are not super spreader locations.
“I commit to you that this decision will be made transparently and after the opportunity for feedback,” Goff told families. “We will make this decision based on science, data, public health and education guidance, and the needs of our community …
“My desire is for us to enter these next several weeks focused together on getting all of our students who desire, and their entire learning community, safely into our schools while continuing to take care of and protect our students and each other.”
At a pair of parent forums held virtually on Thursday evening and presented in both English and Spanish, Goff addressed just over 200 participants.
She relayed information surrounding the new metrics and asked parents to begin preparing their children for the classroom. Mask wearing, for example, she said could be practiced at home. If students plan on riding the bus, they can be in masks for up to four hours a day once in school. Additionally, Goff asked parents to begin explaining to their children that when they return, they cannot be in close proximity to other people.
"(That way) they're not shocked when they return and cannot play closely with their best friend," Goff said.
Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan addressed the most pressing question for families: if the state metrics are advisory and not mandatory, why can't all students return to schools?
The district's insurance company-which insures all schools in the state other than the three largest districts-has said it will not insure districts who open outside of the metrics.
"We all know that there are different levels of risk," Harlan said. "So we are waiting for legal counsel. If we open in the read will we still have coverage?"
Additionally, if GAPS were to open outside of the advisory metrics, the state mandates that it have onsite testing for all 21 schools for every symptomatic student and staff member.