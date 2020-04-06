GAPS works to set up emergency childcare

When Gov. Brown issued an executive order closing all schools until April 28 she had three requirements: that districts continue providing meals to students, supplemental educational materials be provided and that yet-to-be-identified districts also provide childcare for emergency service personnel and health care workers.
Since then, confusion has hampered efforts to clearly identify how districts comply with the order and who is eligible for childcare.
In addition to closing schools, childcare providers who cannot limit their class sizes to 10 were also closed, widening the already substantial hole in childcare options in Oregon and the mid-valley.
Currently, Greater Albany Public Schools is providing childcare at Liberty Elementary Schools for children of some essential workers, but that term is narrowly defined.
"For now it has been narrowly defined as health care workers," said GAPS Transportation Supervisor Russ Buttram, who has spearheaded the development of the program. "There’s a couple of lists floating and there’s a lot of confusion, I believe, about the words we use," he said.
Essential workers, as defined by the state during the Governor's "stay home, stay healthy" orders include a host of employees from grocery store clerks to journalists to paramedics and other emergency personnel.
The order from the Governor ordering districts to provide childcare for emergency workers defines them as hospital and laboratory personnel, doctors, nurses, hospital administration, pharmacy employees and employees that manage health plans, billing and information.
"Part of the challenge in communicating clearly on this topic is that a lot of the information and guidance comes from the Early Learning Division which is charged with providing information about all child care for all essential workers statewide," Buttram said. "From state guidance, school districts address only a small portion of that overall need."
The childcare at Liberty can hold 10 children in each cohort and the cohorts, according to the state order, cannot overlap or mix. Last week, the program expected eight children on a given day and only one attended.
The goal, Buttram said, is to build capacity so that eventually, the program can hold up to 60 children in six different cohorts, managed by three elementary school principals from the district.
"This boiled down to pulling together a group of people who have done a really good job of setting up so we can take anyone in right now," Buttram said. "We’re ahead of what the state has asked at this point."
Further guidance from the state is expected in the coming week and GAPS, Buttram said, is continuing to build capacity and wait for additional guidance.
"We want to support our community to the maximum extent possible," Buttram said. "We’re not able to help everyone, but we are working hard to support as much of the eligible population as we can."
