GAPS will still have school resource officers

School resource officers (SROs for short) will return to Greater Albany Public Schools in the fall as part of an agreement that has been in the works for months and is entirely unrelated to an incident that saw officers asked to leave GAPS property.
The city of Albany and GAPS have a four-year agreement for the city to provide officers to schools. The officers are city employees, and half of the cost of their time is shouldered by GAPS for the service. These officers are referred to as school resource officers.
The current deal included four payments from GAPS. For the 2019-2020 school year, the district was to pay the city $120,000 for the officers’ time. In 2020-2021, that payment was set to increase to $159,500. The next two years, GAPS is expected to pay 50% of the cost of two officers.
In August of 2020, GAPS prepaid the city the $159,500 due for the upcoming school year. However, the state of Oregon mandated that schools be closed, meaning there was no need for officers in schools because students were learning from home.
It also meant that GAPS paid for a service it did not receive.
Instead of the city being asked to refund GAPS the $159,500, that payment will simply be moved forward to next school year, when students and officers can return.
“GAPS was very gracious to extend this rather than to ask for reimbursement, so I’m happy to just move the clock forward another year,” Police Chief Marcia Harnden told the City Council, which approved the updated deal on April 14.
The GAPS board also approved the new deal at its meeting on Monday.
There is a $30,000 difference between the $159,500 GAPS paid for the 2020-2021 school year and what it would have owed in 2022-2023, but, according to city staff, because schools were also closed from March to June in 2020, the difference is a wash and there is no financial impact to the city, which is facing a budget crisis.
Meanwhile, the question of school resource officers has ignited local social media, but the firestorm conflates two separate issues.
The contract to provide police services at schools is completely separate from the program that saw police officers visiting students on the first day of school. On April 8, officers who are not regularly-assigned SROs were visiting students to hand out stickers and high-fives on the first day of in-person classes.
Some students voiced concern at the sight of armed, uniformed police at school and raised the issue to the district administration. GAPS opted to pause the event, and officers left GAPS property.