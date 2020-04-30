GAPS will bus meals to neighborhoods

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Students have been out of school for about a month, but the lunch bell is still ringing.

Greater Albany Public Schools announced Wednesday that it would be utilizing its bus fleet to deliver free meals to neighborhoods within the district beginning Friday, May 1.

GAPS had been previously operating 17 meal sites located at various schools and public places since Gov. Kate Brown closed schools in mid-March.

A subsequent order by the governor in April closed schools for the remainder of the academic year with three caveats, including requiring districts to continue providing food for students.

The two bus routes will be in addition to the 17 meal sites and, according to the district, will allow more students to be served.

"The two routes will cover a large portion of the Albany community and help reach students that may have been unable to easily reach the meal locations," a statement from GAPS read. "Each route will have a driver and a second staff member handing out food."

Children do not need to be present at the meal sites or the bus route stops to receive a meal. The routes, which vary in time between 11:55 a.m. and 1 p.m., are available on the district's website at albany.k12.or.us/.