GAPS will adhere to 14-day quarantine rule for travelers

Greater Albany Public Schools Superintendent Melissa Goff said Monday she would not stop families from gathering or traveling for Thanksgiving.

"That's a family-by-family decision," she said.

But if students and staff do travel, they will have to adhere to the 14-day quarantine period instituted by the state.

The order was issued last week by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in concert with her counterparts in California and Washington in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 as numbers continue to increase in the Pacific Northwest as well as nationwide.

Currently, staff must sign into district buildings electronically. As part of that sign-in process, they are asked a series of questions, including whether or not they have experienced symptoms related to the virus. To ensure those who have traveled recently are not entering buildings, Goff said an additional question could be added to the list.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They will be asked if they've traveled out of state and, if they have, we will be directing them to work from home if they can do their job from home," she said.

The entire 14-day quarantine period must be completed.