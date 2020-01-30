GAPS to roll out Native curriculum in the fall

In 2017, the Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 13, requiring school districts to include Native curriculum in K-12 classes and provide professional development surrounding teaching and implementation of the lesson plans.
Lessons are available on the Oregon Department of Education's website and districts around the state have started a soft rollout of the curriculum prior to ODE's suggestion that lessons be firmly in place by summer 2020.
Greater Albany Public Schools has opted not to begin a rollout, instead waiting for teachers to attend training surrounding the curriculum and place lessons in classrooms in the fall of 2020.
"We're in the same place, I think, a lot of districts are around the state," said GAPS Director of Secondary Education Jeff Brew. "We're learning about the Senate bill and what it entails. It's the early days for us, for sure."
ODE offers lesson plans for fourth- , eighth- and 10th-grade, but according to Brew, GAPS will be focusing on secondary education first — specifically social studies, although plans are available for science, language arts and math as well.
GAPS adopted new social studies texts last year that Brew said looked at being more culturally inclusive. But the Native curriculum mandate differs slightly in that it specifically addresses local tribes and nations that existed in Oregon prior to the arrival of conquering populations.
According to Brew, social studies will be the main vehicle to introducing the curriculum at first and GAPS will then look at adding language arts. And while curriculum is available for the fourth grade, Brew said the focus is at the middle school, junior high and high school level.
"Social studies at the elementary level, time is so squeezed," he said. "We will have to be more creative and that might mean it's introduced in language arts."
GAPS staff is expected to attend training in February and once teachers return, the district will re-evaluate its timeline for rolling out the curriculum.
"A lot of the curriculum is inherently culturally sensitive but we want to make sure people understand the context," Brew said.