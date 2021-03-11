GAPS to consider Linn risk for sports

Greater Albany Public Schools will only consider Linn County’s risk level when determining COVID-19 restrictions surrounding school athletics after a board vote on Monday.
GAPS has schools in both districts and, in conversations surrounding reopening, the risk levels as determined by the state had to be considered for both counties. That rule, in regards to athletics is no more.
“This expands opportunities for students to return to the field for both competitions and performance and we are excited to move forward and take advantage of this new opportunity,” a statement from the district read.
Current guidance from the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon School Activities Association dictate when students can play, how they can play and who counts as spectators, as social distancing must still be taken into account.
“An area of concern for our community has been the limiting of spectators from the fenceline at some of our venues, especially where the fence rests on the line between ‘school’ and ‘city’ property,” Superintendent Melissa Goff said on Monday. “GAPS initially interpreted the guidance the same way many of our community members have: we intended to provide signs cautioning members of the public to socially distance and allow individual members of the public to make individual risk assessments.”
Further clarification from OSAA that counts those spectators in the venue capacity limits means people will no longer be able to occupy the fence line.
“We share this distinction to highlight the fact there are several regulatory agencies involved in these decisions and each provides guidance and later clarification,” Goff said. “GAPS is continuously reassessing our practices to ensure we are aligned with the most current information.”
That information is spread across several agencies from the Oregon Department of Education, OSAA, OHA and local public health offices. And for GAPS, the information is further complicated by its dual-county footprint.
Linn County, for example, had been lowered from extreme risk to high risk to moderate risk but Benton County remained at extreme risk before being lowered to high risk. The risk level of the county determines when and how student athletes can play. Going forward, due to the differing risk levels, the school board opted to allow schools to take into account only Linn County’s risk because OHA and ODE do not specifically note that both counties’ risk levels have to be considered for athletics in the same way they do for school reopenings.
The district also released the number of spectators per team allowed at each type of sporting event based on risk. When the county is in the moderate risk category as it is now, the highest number of spectators allowed is at outdoor cross country meets at 65 and the fewest spectators allowed at orchestra and choir events at five.
Spectators will be prioritized as well. Students and immediate family members of involved students are at the top of the list with general admission for additional spectators having a lower priority.