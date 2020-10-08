GAPS teachers raise issue with distance learning

In August, GAPS announced it was moving the start of school back one week to allow for additional training and professional development for teachers. On Thursday, the district said the decision to move to Canvas stemmed from discussions held over the summer with the planning team consisting of administration from “all parts of the organizations and levels.”

GAPS noted that Canvas is used throughout the area and seen as a more robust platform.

“That being said, we could have done a better job K-12 with the roll out,” GAPS said.

A weekly Tech Update is now sent to teachers to help them troubleshoot individual challenges, the district said. There is also 24/7 telephone or online support from Canvas, it added.

The decision to move to Canvas, teachers said, is “water under the bridge” but note to help mitigate the time lost, the district should allow for greater personal and departmental planning time on Wednesdays.