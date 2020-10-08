GAPS teachers raise issue with distance learning

Approximately 100 teachers issued a letter to Greater Albany Public Schools Administration citing the strain comprehensive distance learning — and its rollout — has caused between the two groups.
The letter, signed by teachers from several grade levels, points to three specific areas: student screen time, class schedules and Canvas — the platform currently facilitating online learning in the district.
In total, teachers say they were given three schedules as planning began, making it difficult to pin down lesson plans and that communication between the parties complicated the issue.
According to the district, which responded to questions from the Democrat-Herald “collaboratively” which included answers crafted by district administrators, high school principals and union leaders from the two largest high schools, administrators handled scheduling.
“Over the summer, principals worked with their department chairs on the high school schedule,” GAPS said, aligning its schedule with the Corvallis School District other than half-day hours of contact for students on Wednesdays.
The difference, GAPS said, allowed students to take classes from a range of electives while still “allowing for ample availability of credit requirements for graduation.”
The majority of the letter speaks to student screen time and Canvas with teachers noting that the National Board of Professional Teaching Standards recommends that high school students spend no more than four hours on screen daily. The Oregon Department of Education, in its guidance on distance learning, said teachers should be mindful of hours spent online and that students should have two hours a day of wellness and nutrition breaks.
The teachers noted that, as students receive all their schooling online, it’s difficult to avoid asynchronous screen time — meaning time spent in front of the screen completing assignments not guided by the teacher.
“We understand this a problem with no clear solution,” the letter reads. “But we must also acknowledge that, had the district consulted with the (teachers’) Association or its members more broadly, together we could have had a functional schedule in place for students and teachers on day one.”
GAPS noted in its response that the district is also concerned about student screen time and meetings with administrators and teachers will be taking place regarding how to best serve students and further limit screen time.
“As high school students complete much of their asynchronous work online, the challenge is a bit different as we prepare them for college and career," GAPS said.
When students are online, it’s on Canvas, not Google Classroom — the platform GAPS teachers say they were familiar with.
Teachers claim the district’s Canvas training consisted of canned tutorial videos they likened to the Youtube search bar and six allotted hours of professional development.
“The unfortunate but not unforeseeable result was that teachers were forced to learn an elaborate and complicated platform in little time, primarily on their own,” the letter reads, going on to note that teachers ended up spending much more than six hours learning the platform.
In August, GAPS announced it was moving the start of school back one week to allow for additional training and professional development for teachers. On Thursday, the district said the decision to move to Canvas stemmed from discussions held over the summer with the planning team consisting of administration from “all parts of the organizations and levels.”
GAPS noted that Canvas is used throughout the area and seen as a more robust platform.
“That being said, we could have done a better job K-12 with the roll out,” GAPS said.
A weekly Tech Update is now sent to teachers to help them troubleshoot individual challenges, the district said. There is also 24/7 telephone or online support from Canvas, it added.
The decision to move to Canvas, teachers said, is “water under the bridge” but note to help mitigate the time lost, the district should allow for greater personal and departmental planning time on Wednesdays.
“We want to continue to work together from a place of goodwill, collaboration and collegiality, but things cannot proceed as they have been,” the letter states. “We have been fortunate to work in a district where there’s been a good relationship between the Association, its teachers and the district. We have felt that the district was making good faith efforts to achieve what was best for all stakeholders. Opinions are changing and that relationship is now crumbling.”
The letter closes noting that teachers assume the district’s intentions are good but that as collective bargaining is set to begin again in the spring, the district work to regain the trust it has lost over the last month.
The district noted that it understood the demands distance learning placed on teachers.
“We deeply appreciate the professionalism of not only our high school teachers but of all our staff across the system,” GAPS said. “The changes for all of us have been immense and exhausting. Their persistence and commitment to the success of our students is outstanding.”
