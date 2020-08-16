GAPS teachers prepare for fall

Jana Pierce was trying her best.
Schools had been closed for weeks after Gov. Kate Brown ordered a shutdown in an attempt to stem the spread of COVID-19, and districts across the state scrambled to transition to distance learning.
For some it meant Google classroom and computers being sent home, but for others the transition didn't evolve beyond workbooks sent to students and check-ins over the phone for students.
Regardless of a district's method, not being in a classroom meant abandoning long-held norms and shifting teaching techniques to a new platform under the weight of a pandemic.
"A student's internet wasn't working and they weren't getting it," Pierce, a second grade teacher at Liberty Elementary said. "I'm sitting in their driveway, six feet apart with a whiteboard trying to explain math and show them how to do it. It's hard professionally because you want to do your job well."
The temporary nature of last spring's shutdown has melted in the summer heat and a clearer picture of fall is emerging, but ambiguity is still prevalent.
The state of Oregon has see-sawed between metrics, guidance and its overall stance on kids in the classroom for fall. The most recent guidance prohibits students from in-person instruction if the state positive rate is at or above 5% meaning that more than 5% of the people tested for COVID-19 are positive.
That metric has to be met for three consecutive weeks but counties that fall below 5% locally or have fewer than 10 new cases per 10,000 residents a week can welcome back younger students in grades K-3. The Oregon Department of Education has also allowed exceptions for students receiving special education services or who are learning English to return to school.
But in Greater Albany Public Schools, the administration is watching the local metrics creep upward, sometimes hitting more than 20 new cases per 10,000 residents a week. Taking into account science and student and teacher safety, the district has opted not to open classrooms in the fall.
The approach, though, is different than that taken by Corvallis School District which has issued a flat statement: no in-person classes for the first six weeks of school.
GAPS Superintendent Melissa Goff said the district will not open classes on the first day of school Sept. 14. But if local metrics decrease, the district may consider in-person classes for younger students later in the month.
Nothing settled
For parents, it has meant an up-in-the-air approach to finding child care and arranging work schedules.
For teachers, it has meant taking on those struggles as well and adding the responsibility of preparing to teach hundreds of students online and hoping they can continue to keep all of the balls they are juggling in the air.
"I think GAPS has done a really good job preparing for students in the fall but the biggest apprehension I have is, can I do this and be enough for my students?" Pierce said.
It's a concern shared district-wide as teachers struggle to find ways to balance their families with their responsibilities as teachers while often bearing the brunt of the community's frustration.
Megan Ciaffoni, a kindergarten teacher at Takena, tries not to read the Facebook comments but she's been made aware of some of the comments being directed at the district's teachers as GAPS continues to plan for fall.
"I think people are upset about the situation and we've become a scapegoat," she said. "But I think what some people forget is, I hear a lot about them wanting us to be paid less because we're not in the class but it's backwards."
Ciaffoni said in the spring, she was answering family emails late into the night and working more than 40 hours, not unusual for teachers under the normal set of circumstances.
While not technically in the classroom, Joey Running, a high school CTE teacher in the district, has participated in more than 200 hours of professional development between the spring term and June in an effort to gain new skills to teach students this fall.
And she did it all with a poor Wi-Fi signal.
"I live in rural America," she said. "My Wi-Fi signal is not the strongest, and I have to share it with every one in my family because they're home too," she said.
All three teachers have children at home that are also trying to navigate distance education. GAPS has asked that, even in its hybrid model that will eventually allow students to go to class on a part time basis, parents or a responsible party be able to help students with their online work.
Teachers also happen to be parents in some cases, meaning they also have to guide their children through their online classes.
Ciaffoni has two children, ages 10 and 13 and this fall. She'll have to juggle their schedules along with her husband, who is also a teacher in Harrisburg.
"We have the option in GAPS to go teach virtually in our classroom and bring our children if we don't leave the classroom," she said. "I might do that so I can help them, too, but we'll see how manageable that is. They may have to go with my husband a few days and then with me, we just don't know yet."
Other challenges
Teachers, like all parents, will have to contend with what GAPS administrators have described as a childcare desert in Linn County. Currently, the district is not providing a child care option and Linn County Commissioners have offered a local state of emergency to address children's need to interact with peers during the pandemic but nothing specifically aimed at child care.
"We're trying to do what all parents are trying to do," Pierce said. "Normally we're there for our students during the day, but now we also have to help our own children. We're working on how to be available to both and how can we be available during school hours and the weekend. It's a hard dynamic for your own family when you're always checking your email and being available for students."
To add to the stress of the transition, many already difficult issues have been made more so due to social distancing and the closure of the schools.
Some students rely on school for hot meals, laundry and other essential needs. While in school buildings, these services are easily met depending on funding, but with students separated from their home schools, getting them these essentials has been another difficult task added to teachers' work loads.
"Their issue may be anything from 'I need help on a math problem to we don't have food this week,' " Pierce said. "As teachers, we field all those needs, but now we have to be more creative."
Those challenges are difficult for students who have been in the school system and have an idea of how services and even the standard cultures of school works. But this fall will see a new crop of students start their educations without ever setting foot in a building.
"It's concerning," Ciaffoni said. "It makes me nervous because a lot of students have never been to school at all, and so they don't know how school works in general."
Time usually spent at the beginning of the year explaining classroom rules, behaviors and other traditional aspects of a classroom to 6-year-olds will now be spent explaining technology.
"At the beginning of the year we have to teach them things like how to raise their hands," Ciaffoni said of her kindergartners. "I can't wrap my brain around how we're going to make this work. It's a big learning curve. It's basically a different job."
GAPS has pushed back the start of school one week to allow for additional training opportunities for teachers on how to contend with distance learning and incorporate existing classroom management skills.
Those skills are transferable in some instances, and GAPS is betting that its three-model approach to bringing students back will be too. GAPS students have the opportunity to choose between Albany Online, a self-guided model, or the at-home interactive learning model that will have a grade-specific teacher assigned to a class of students who will be able to interact with both the teacher and each other. Once schools re-open, GAPS students will be allowed in classrooms on a part-time rotating basis that aims for them to learn on pace with the at-home interactive model.
For now, those are the only guarantees. That, and change.
Pierce was in the middle of moving last week and will set up space at her kitchen table with a small whiteboard to teach. Ciaffoni may go to her classroom while Running will continue to work with her CTE kids to help thyem earn college credit via the internet.
"I think something people might not understand," Running said, "is that teachers also have to consider these things that they are struggling with themselves. We're taking responsibility of delivering information to students and also have families we're juggling as well."
