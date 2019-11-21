The Northwest Community Credit Union's Project Community awarded $76,000 in min-grants to 68 educators across Oregon on Nov. 19. Teachers submit applications in the fall and all funds will be used during 2020.
The following Greater Albany Public School teachers earned grants:
• Calapooia Middle School teacher Matthew Scott, who will use the money to purchase a set of ukuleles, saxophones and new music.
• Memorial Middle School teacher Suzanne Slay-Smith, who will update her food science class with new Kitchen Aid mixers.
• North Albany Elementary School teacher LeAnn Wind, who will purchase "Drama Teacher Academy" curriculum.
• Oak Grove Elementary School teacher Ashleigh Thorstad, who will purchase "Books for Buddy," a program to improve reading fluency.
• West Albany High School teacher Marcie McArthur, who will use the funds to buy scientific and graphing calculators.