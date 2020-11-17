GAPS talks vacant seat, superintendent evaluation

The Greater Albany Public Schools board has opted to fill a vacant board seat on Dec. 7.
The seat, an at-large position, was left vacant after former member Pat Eastman resigned, citing a chronic health condition. Applications for the seat were opened last week.
On Monday, the board set Dec. 7 as a special meeting to discuss the applicants and appoint a new member.
Also on Monday, Superintendent Melissa Goff presented her goals for the year that the board will eventually use to evaluate her performance.
Goff noted that it was unusual for a superintendent to present goals this late in the school year but said 2020 was an unusual year due to COVID-19.
The first of Goff's three goals included effective management and protecting the safety of students and staff. Goff said that, during a pandemic, if the first goal is not met, it would be difficult to meet the other two.
"I really feel like we should measure that using the survey we handed out to families and district staff," Goff said, citing the survey that was sent to the GAPS community about comprehensive distance learning. Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division reports and information from the anonymous Oregon OSHA tip line regarding COVID-19 violations could also be used, she said.
Goal two was listed as building and sustaining positive relationships with families and caregivers. That goal, Goff said, could be measured by the outcomes of community meetings with parents, but also meetings of the Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce, which she is involved in.
The third goal is build sustainable and positive relationships with community partners.
Board Chair Kim Butzner reminded the board that Goff compiled the goals without having board goals to refer to.
On Dec. 7, the board is expected to complete its own set of goals. Goff can alter her goals at that time.
