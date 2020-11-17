GAPS talks vacant seat, superintendent evaluation

The Greater Albany Public Schools board has opted to fill a vacant board seat on Dec. 7.

The seat, an at-large position, was left vacant after former member Pat Eastman resigned, citing a chronic health condition. Applications for the seat were opened last week.

On Monday, the board set Dec. 7 as a special meeting to discuss the applicants and appoint a new member.

Also on Monday, Superintendent Melissa Goff presented her goals for the year that the board will eventually use to evaluate her performance.

Goff noted that it was unusual for a superintendent to present goals this late in the school year but said 2020 was an unusual year due to COVID-19.

The first of Goff's three goals included effective management and protecting the safety of students and staff. Goff said that, during a pandemic, if the first goal is not met, it would be difficult to meet the other two.