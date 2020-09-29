GAPS students won't return to classrooms before the end of October

The numbers mean schools cannot open to K-3 and comprehensive distance learning will continue for an additional three weeks, if not longer.

Goff said on Monday that the district is hoping metrics allow for a reopening in the three weeks between Thanksgiving and winter break.

"If we can't (get the metrics down), then we're looking at after the first of the year," she said.

GAPS has offered in-person services to students with targeted learning needs and, under a state exception, these services have been offered in small groups for no more than two hours a day. But, given the new metrics, those services also are now in jeopardy.

The metrics present additional complications as well. According to GAPS, 10% of its work force lives in Benton County. And while the district has said all schools will remain closed until both counties meet the metrics, future conversations about reopenings can become complicated.

"Even if you look at part of a county being OK (in terms of case numbers), the teachers teaching at that school might not be from that county," Goff said. "Their children might go to a school in an area more impacted, and how do we manage that dance?"