GAPS students return to classrooms

Albany Police Chief Marcia Harnden arrived at Liberty Elementary School on Monday, but there wasn't an emergency — only a celebration.

The chief helped welcome students back to in-person learning for the first time in Greater Albany Public Schools since last April, when schools across the state closed to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

The state established metrics designed to let schools reopen once the COVID case rates for the counties they were in dropped below a certain level, then compromised by making the metrics optional rather than mandatory.

Earlier this month, the state again changed course and mandated that all students be given the opportunity to learn in person rather than online through comprehensive distance learning, or CDL.

But spending half the year interacting with teachers online seemed to carry an added benefit for GAPS youngest students.

Instead of teary kindergartners, Sunrise Elementary School Principal Kimberly Jordan said there was just one student who cried — the others were already familiar with their teachers and staff.

"I'm a new principal this year, but they're used to seeing me on Zoom, and so it was strange to hear them calling my name," she said.

