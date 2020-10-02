GAPS staffers test positive for COVID-19

Three staff members of Greater Albany Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Friday afternoon.

"Recently, we were notified that three GAPS staff members have been diagnosed with COVID-19. These individuals are single isolated cases and represent Calapooia Middle School, Oak Grove Elementary School, and Tangent Elementary School," the statement from GAPS said. "As members of the school community, we understand that this might raise concerns alongside a caring response. We are working closely with Linn County Public Health to respond to this news and protect the health of our community."

Due to health privacy concerns, identities of the staff members were not made public. The district also declined to say if those staffers came in contact with any other staff or the small groups of students currently allowed to participate in in-person learning, citing privacy laws.

The district reminded the community of safety precautions and COVID symptoms.