GAPS sees two COVID-19 cases

Greater Albany Public Schools has reported two COVID-19 cases.

The announcement was made to families on Feb. 4 via the district’s website and was repeated during Monday’s GAPS board meeting. The reason behind the disclosure, according to administration: transparency.

The Oregon Health Authority reports COVID-19 cases at schools with at least 30 students enrolled if at least one case of the virus has been detected in either a student, staff member or volunteer within the last 28 days. Information on school outbreaks is released once a week, but the most recent report, from Feb. 3, does not list the two most recent COVID-19 diagnoses within GAPS.

According to the district, one staff member and one student have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“These individuals are isolated cases at North Albany Middle School and Lafayette Elementary School,” a statement from the district read.

Due to privacy guidelines dictated by the state, GAPS released no further information on the cases, including whether they were tied directly to interaction at the schools or resulted from exposure in the community before the individuals returned to schools.