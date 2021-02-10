GAPS sees two COVID-19 cases

Greater Albany Public Schools has reported two COVID-19 cases.
The announcement was made to families on Feb. 4 via the district’s website and was repeated during Monday’s GAPS board meeting. The reason behind the disclosure, according to administration: transparency.
The Oregon Health Authority reports COVID-19 cases at schools with at least 30 students enrolled if at least one case of the virus has been detected in either a student, staff member or volunteer within the last 28 days. Information on school outbreaks is released once a week, but the most recent report, from Feb. 3, does not list the two most recent COVID-19 diagnoses within GAPS.
According to the district, one staff member and one student have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
“These individuals are isolated cases at North Albany Middle School and Lafayette Elementary School,” a statement from the district read.
Due to privacy guidelines dictated by the state, GAPS released no further information on the cases, including whether they were tied directly to interaction at the schools or resulted from exposure in the community before the individuals returned to schools.
Currently, GAPS offers limited in-person instruction to students with special educational needs in small cohorts.
The two identified cases must quarantine under state guidance, and GAPS said it is working with the Benton and Linn County health departments to respond to the situation, including contact tracing. A deep cleaning of the buildings has also taken place, and the exposed cohort has been paused for a 14-day quarantine period along with staff members who were exposed.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
GAPS is readying to welcome students back to classrooms on March 29 but asked the community to continue wearing masks and following COVID-19 protocols to help keep children in schools. If additional outbreaks occur after students return to classes in March, schools will be forced to follow the same protocol and pause in-person learning at affected buildings.