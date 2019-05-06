There will be an increase in police presence throughout the Greater Albany Public Schools district this week after two incidents indicated a potential threat of school violence late last week and over the weekend.
On Friday, according to a statement released by GAPS to parents, a written threat was found in a bathroom stall at South Albany High School. School administrators immediately reported the incident.
A second incident occurred on Saturday when a comment was posted to social media suggesting a potential threat to Timber Ridge School.
“All threats have been investigated by law enforcement and are unsubstantiated,” the statement from GAPS read. “We do not believe these are viable threats but out of an abundance of caution we will have increased law enforcement presence at schools and throughout the community on Monday.”
Because the threats were not deemed credible, GAPS schools will be open today.
According to Captain Brad Liles, extra uniform and non-uniform personnel will be present at GAPS schools throughout the week. Both incidents are currently under investigation and it is not yet known if the two are related.
A spokesman for the district said it would continue to work closely with law enforcement and was thankful to the Albany Police Department for its assistance.