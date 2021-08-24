GAPS school board discusses Hispanic Heritage Month, vaccines, public comment

The comments ranged from frustration about the current form of public comment, the lack of transparency from the board regarding the search for a new superintendent and reckless budget spending on Goff’s, Saxton’s and Sipe’s contracts.

The Greater Albany Public Schools school board met Monday night at Meadow Ridge Elementary School to discuss Hispanic Heritage Month and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s recent vaccine mandate for all K-12 educators.

Board chair Eric Aguinaga read the proclamation recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month, which will be Sept. 15-Oct. 15. Twenty-two percent of students and eight percent of faculty identify as Latinx in the school district. The proclamation was then repeated in Spanish.

Gov. Kate Brown announced August 19 that all K-12 school employees in Oregon must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, or six weeks after full FDA approval, whichever comes later. Additionally, health care workers will not be allowed to use weekly testing as an alternative to getting vaccinated.

Children in the GAPS school district will return to classrooms the week of Sept. 7. Linn and Benton County currently have slightly different COVID-19 restrictions, with outdoor masks enforced in Benton, but not in Linn. In Linn County, students have the option of quarantining for seven days as long as they present a negative COVID-19 test, while in Benton, the minimum quarantine period for everyone is 10 days.

Chief of Staff Rich Sipe said he is still trying to navigate the vaccine mandate for educators, wanting everyone to be safe but respecting personal choice.

Board member Roger Nyquist expressed his disagreement with the vaccine mandate for employees.

“It’s one thing for us to encourage employees, members of the community, to get a vaccination,” Nyquist said. “It’s another to require a medical procedure for people to continue their employment with an organization.”

Although positive COVID-19 test cases are rising, school is still scheduled to start on time. The board will be watching for updates regarding COVID-19 and conferring with health officials to ensure that this continues to be the right decision.

Public comment continues to be summarized and read by Sipe, which all of the board members agreed was not ideal. Michael Thomson and Brad Wilson said that having public comment is part of the procedure, and the board should be able to take the heat and hear people’s thoughts expressed in their own voice rather than Sipe’s.

Aguinaga said he agreed that there needs to be a way for board members and constituents to communicate about important issues, but that public comment often turns into a one-way conversation in which one party inappropriately tries to educate the other.

Nyquist said that while it is very important for members of the community to be heard and feel like they are heard, everyone needs to act as if their children are watching them during public comment so things do not get out of hand.

Sipe read 17 public comments aloud, 11 of which were critical of the board, one was in support of the board and five were neutral or questions.

