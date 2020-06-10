GAPS says goodbye to retiring teachers

In a year of abrupt endings, staff retiring from Greater Albany Public Schools managed a proper goodbye.
On Wednesday, a line of cars formed outside the Linn County Fair & Expo Center as GAPS made do with what it had: social distancing.
COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, having already altered the way students around the state experienced graduation, and on Wednesday staffers had their turn at a drive-through experience.
Just over 30 staff members wrapped up their careers, with years of service ranging from three to more than 40.
Rich Sipe has worked for the school district for 30 years, stepping into his role in the maintenance department straight out of graduation from West Albany High School.
"After teaching positions in Eastern Oregon and Los Angeles, I returned to GAPS in 1990 as a social studies teacher and head baseball coach at WAHS, where I worked for the next 18 years," he said. Sipe also served as the athletic director and was the principal at Oak Grove, Tangent and Liberty schools before stepping in as a human resources administrator.
On Wednesday, Sipe took the mic and announced each retiree, playing a song that was popular the year they started at GAPS.
Jerrie Matuzak was also present at the ceremony on Wednesday. Her staff stopped her car, forming a roadblock so they could present her with flowers — from a socially responsible distance.
Matuzak has served as the principal of Oak Grove Elementary and has been with GAPS for 36 years.
Superintendent Melissa Goff handed out certificates to retirees as they passed by in their cars, with stops at gift tables that included a planter for each retiree to take home.
Retirees finished their parade by driving around GAPS buses that were parked to form "2020" when viewed from overhead while district staff held balloons and flowers.
Sipe summarized the mood of the day, noting the sense of honor he felt for having served the Albany community.
"I will be forever grateful for the opportunities that were presented to me," he said outside the event, "and the outstanding students, parents and colleagues I have been fortunate enough to associate with."
