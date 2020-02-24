GAPS saves Maple Lawn Preschool

The little preschool on Salem Avenue has gotten an 11th hour reprieve courtesy of Greater Albany Public Schools.
Maple Lawn Preschool, which had 89 students enrolled this school year, was set to close for good May 29 after the Albany City Council adopted a budget that did not include funding for the program. The school is housed in a city building and funded through the Parks and Recreation Department.
At the time the budget was adopted in the summer of 2019, the city gave Maple Lawn one year of funding while citing parents' needs to find another early education option and to give the school time to work with nonprofits to find other funding sources. GAPS also asked for time noting that if the city could provide the year of funding, the district was exploring the possibility of using Student Success Act funds to keep Maple Lawn alive.
On Monday, Parks and Recreation Director Kim Lyddane went before the City Council ask for permission to continue working on an intergovernmental agreement with GAPS that would call for the school district to fund the school while it remained a city property.
"We were very lucky as they approached us and said, 'We want to work with you,'" Lyddane said of GAPS.
The reason for the preschool remaining a city property, Lyddane said, was to avoid having to go through the certification process again and minimizing the disturbance to the program.
According to the tentative agreement, Maple Lawn employees would remain employees of the city but GAPS would fund their salaries and benefits. GAPS would also pay for maintenance on the building.
The plan is transitional, according to Lyddane and GAPS Superintendent Melissa Goff. The intergovernmental agreement would keep the school operating for three to five years as GAPS continues to explore adding additional pre-kindergarten programs.
"Maple Lawn came up a lot within our community," Goff said at Monday night's school board meeting citing the community outreach the district did this last year. "We see it as a high value and we know every dollar we invest in pre k is worth 10 times that in later years."
The school has been a part of the Parks & Recreation Department for more than 40 years and at the time the City Council entered its budget process, the school had an annual cost of $488,500 but brought in only $210,000, mostly from tuition for a range of classes.
According to Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan, the district is expecting about $7 million a year from the Student Success Act, legislation that is raising an extra $2 billion for schools through a tax over the next two years.
Goff described the pre-school as "turn-key," a selling point for the district, according to Harlan, who noted it was more efficient to fund a program that was up and running rather than try to grow a solution from the ground up. However, GAPS, staff said, continues to explore adding more early education options.
The intent, Lyddane and Goff said, was to keep Maple Lawn open for this coming fall.
The City Council gave a thumbs up to the proposal. Goff told the school board their budget documents would reflect the proposal and an intergovernmental agreement will come back before both boards.