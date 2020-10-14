GAPS reports COVID-19 cases in six schools

On Monday, Greater Albany Public Schools Superintendent Melissa Goff informed the board that six of the district's 21 schools had at least one reported case of COVID-19.
The district did not release the number of cases at each school but did identify South Albany High School and West Albany High School as having at least one case each. In a previous statement earlier this month, GAPS said three staff members had tested positive at Calapooia Middle School, Oak Grove Elementary School, and Tangent Elementary School.
The news came on the back of an increase in virus cases across the state and in Linn County particularly.
In order for K-12 students to return to in-person learning, the county has to have fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 in population. Three weeks ago, Linn County had just over 50 cases per 100,000. Two weeks ago, it hovered near 40, and last week the number was over 80 cases per 100,000 residents.
"The trend we are seeing is alarming, to say the least," Goff said. "It's extremely concerning to me as your superintendent and as someone who wants to see our kids back in schools."
The metrics the district has to meet to bring students back is set by the state — not the school board. But those metrics may be changing.
Gov. Kate Brown announced that she would be reviewing the metrics in the coming weeks. According to Goff, that could mean more flexibility for rural districts or a change in the numbers altogether.
"We also note that the threshold for K-12 right now is fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 for three straight weeks," she said. "That is a really, really high bar or low number to set and very challenging. We do anticipate we might see some movement there and yet not the type of movement that would likely get us back into schools quickly."
Given the current numbers in Linn County, Goff said it was highly unlikely students would return to in-person classes prior to Thanksgiving. If the county's case trend continues, she said, she would come back with a recommendation to the board to officially delay in-person classes until December or January.
The Corvallis School District has already made that decision, pausing in-person learning until the new year.
Also on Monday, Goff announced that the district's two largest high schools have reported cases, meaning any limited in-person learning and athletics would have to stop for two weeks. Under state rules, schools have to shut down in-person learning and athletics for 14 days starting from the onset of symptoms or a positive test result.
South Albany High School, Goff said, had just two days left in its 14-day shutdown, while West Albany High School's shutdown began on Monday.
"We are asking staff and students to let us know if they're showing signs or are diagnosed," Goff said. "It's a personal decision and so therein lies the rub."
