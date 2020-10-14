GAPS reports COVID-19 cases in six schools

On Monday, Greater Albany Public Schools Superintendent Melissa Goff informed the board that six of the district's 21 schools had at least one reported case of COVID-19.

The district did not release the number of cases at each school but did identify South Albany High School and West Albany High School as having at least one case each. In a previous statement earlier this month, GAPS said three staff members had tested positive at Calapooia Middle School, Oak Grove Elementary School, and Tangent Elementary School.

The news came on the back of an increase in virus cases across the state and in Linn County particularly.

In order for K-12 students to return to in-person learning, the county has to have fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 in population. Three weeks ago, Linn County had just over 50 cases per 100,000. Two weeks ago, it hovered near 40, and last week the number was over 80 cases per 100,000 residents.

"The trend we are seeing is alarming, to say the least," Goff said. "It's extremely concerning to me as your superintendent and as someone who wants to see our kids back in schools."

The metrics the district has to meet to bring students back is set by the state — not the school board. But those metrics may be changing.