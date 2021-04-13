GAPS reports additional COVID-19 cases

Greater Albany Public Schools reported six new cases of COVID-19 over the last week, according to a statement released on Tuesday from Superintendent Melissa Goff.
The statement follows an outbreak reported last week at South Albany High School after a volleyball player was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Going forward, Goff said, GAPS will be releasing weekly updates of COVID-19 cases within the district.
The latest numbers released on Tuesday show six cases outside of the cases reported at South Albany High School last week. They include two students at Periwinkle Elementary School, one student at Takena Elementary School and one student at Meadow Ridge Elementary School, as well as a staff member at Calapooia Middle School and a staff member at North Albany Middle School.
GAPS spokesperson Andrew Tomsky said there is no indication of classroom spread, but the cases serve as a reminder for staff and families to continue wearing masks and following safety protocols.
The exposed cohort at all of the schools with diagnosed cases will pause in-person learning if it has begun and begin a 14-day quarantine period. A deep cleaning of the rooms and spaces impacted by the positive cases will take place, and those who have had close contact with the diagnosed individual have been notified.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
GAPS also noted that the state releases a weekly report of cases in public schools that differs slightly from the district's report.
"When cases are connected," Goff said, "all positive cases tied to the original case will be reported in the weekly report. Because of that, the total number of cases in the weekly Oregon Health Authority report may appear higher than is what is shared by GAPS."
The district has not disclosed how many cases were identified as part of last week's outbreak at South Albany High School.