GAPS reports additional COVID-19 cases

Greater Albany Public Schools reported six new cases of COVID-19 over the last week, according to a statement released on Tuesday from Superintendent Melissa Goff.

The statement follows an outbreak reported last week at South Albany High School after a volleyball player was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Going forward, Goff said, GAPS will be releasing weekly updates of COVID-19 cases within the district.

The latest numbers released on Tuesday show six cases outside of the cases reported at South Albany High School last week. They include two students at Periwinkle Elementary School, one student at Takena Elementary School and one student at Meadow Ridge Elementary School, as well as a staff member at Calapooia Middle School and a staff member at North Albany Middle School.

GAPS spokesperson Andrew Tomsky said there is no indication of classroom spread, but the cases serve as a reminder for staff and families to continue wearing masks and following safety protocols.