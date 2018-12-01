Greater Albany Public Schools has approved a contract for a superintendent search and the Albany School Board will talk with its representative at a special meeting Monday.
The district received proposals from three firms to search for a successor to Jim Golden, whose contract was terminated for cause earlier this year. On Nov. 19, board members approved a contract for Human Capital Enterprises, a firm based in Washington, D.C., but with extensive ties to Oregon.
The contract includes a base price consulting fee of $22,500. Randy Lary, the school district's director of human resources, said the search likely will also include expenses above that price depending upon the scope of work.
Representatives will be involved in planning the search, posting the job and recruiting and responding to applicants. They also will help with the district's selection and transition process, Lary said. This includes 11 days of planned on-site work.
The board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday with Hank Harris, president of Human Capital Enterprises. Harris, who worked in Portland Public Schools and as the human resources director for the Canby School District, handled Albany's search for an assistant superintendent and also helped the district find Interim Superintendent Tim Mills after Golden's departure.
"Hank has an extensive network both nationwide and in the Northwest," Lary said. "He will be making sure potential candidates are aware of the Albany opening through his extensive contacts. His email network includes over 10,000 contacts with education leaders."
Mills, the district's interim superintendent, started work in September. Board members held a closed-session evaluation of his work to date as part of the Nov. 19 meeting, with plans to evaluate him again in February and in June. The board made no public statement on Mills' work to date except to express appreciation.