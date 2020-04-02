GAPS parents become teachers amid school closures

The only normal part of the Massey family's day now is breakfast.
The hours leading up to it — slowly waking up to the day, allowing their three children to choose a television program and sitting down to eat — are the parts that most resemble life before March 13. Before Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order.
The order mandated all public schools in the state close until April 28 to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus — a respiratory illness that is responsible for at least 21 deaths in the state of Oregon and more than 5,000 deaths nationwide.
"It's been a challenge and it's stressful," said Sara Massey, who shares 11-year-old Kaden, 10-year-old Peyton and 9-year-old Clementine with husband James. "Patience is needed."
James is a stay-at-home dad who is handling the homeschooling, aided by material sent home from Greater Albany Public Schools. The family also has access to the internet and devices like laptops and tablets, which has made it a little easier.
But that's not the case for all parents in the district.
GAPS Superintendent Melissa Goff said that as many as 30% of GAPS households lack internet access or a computer or tablet. That's significantly higher than Corvallis, just about 11 miles away, where the district recently polled 1,000 high schoolers and found that 98% have internet and a device to access it.
"This will be a considerable hurdle for many," Goff said. "We are currently working at the high school level to ensure that all of our 9-12 students have access to a device and the internet at home."
The latest guidance from the Oregon Department of Education is for districts to be prepared for the possibility that students will not return to school this year and distance learning should be implemented.
According to federal requirements, distance learning must be equitable and able to be accessed by all students, including those with disabilities.
GAPS, Goff said, will be prepared to meet ODE's deadline of April 13 for distance learning procedures to be in place. But not without challenges.
"It is a considerable shift, and the way we teach will be very different," she said. "We will have to remember that there are competing demands for families right now and their priorities may rightly be on physical health, mental health, community service and family dynamics rather than on education."
In the Massey home, Sara is still working. As a mental health professional whose office is housed inside of a GAPS school, working remotely is an adjustment.
"I can't work out here with everyone because my work is confidential," she said. "So I usually lock myself in another room, and then when I'm doing paperwork I can sit with the kids at the table."
And spending the extra time with the kids has offered another view for Sara and James, who said they were very involved prior to the stay at home order.
"It's giving us a chance to see what’s happening in the class for two of our kids who do struggle a bit," Sara said. "We can see what areas they’re struggling in, whereas teachers don’t always have that time."
If districts have to move to distance learning for the remainder of the year, teachers will have even less time with students. The ODE requirements currently call for anywhere between 30 minutes and three hours for direct contact with a teacher, depending on grade level.
"Staff will have far less minutes of contact with their students, so being able to quickly and accurately ascertain where a child is struggling in their understanding will be much different," Goff said. "Staff have varying degrees of experience with virtual learning, so we are pleased to see the guidance framed as distance learning. This provides greater flexibility for service delivery models to students."
Currently, schools are only closed through April 28. Goff said the district will help families make the transition should the closures be extended.
