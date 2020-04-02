GAPS parents become teachers amid school closures

"This will be a considerable hurdle for many," Goff said. "We are currently working at the high school level to ensure that all of our 9-12 students have access to a device and the internet at home."

The latest guidance from the Oregon Department of Education is for districts to be prepared for the possibility that students will not return to school this year and distance learning should be implemented.

According to federal requirements, distance learning must be equitable and able to be accessed by all students, including those with disabilities.

GAPS, Goff said, will be prepared to meet ODE's deadline of April 13 for distance learning procedures to be in place. But not without challenges.

"It is a considerable shift, and the way we teach will be very different," she said. "We will have to remember that there are competing demands for families right now and their priorities may rightly be on physical health, mental health, community service and family dynamics rather than on education."

In the Massey home, Sara is still working. As a mental health professional whose office is housed inside of a GAPS school, working remotely is an adjustment.