GAPS officially approved Maple Lawn plan

Maple Lawn Preschool will be saved — by the skin of its teeth.
The city-funded program was cut from Albany's budget last year after being given an additional year to find new funding. While no notable fundraising source, grant or program emerged, Greater Albany Public Schools came through with a save — funds from the Oregon Preschool Promise Program and the district's Student Achievement Act Student Investment Account.
On Monday, the school board approved an intergovernmental agreement with the city of Albany to use the funds — totaling $124,152 — to subsidize the preschool.
The school has been a part of the Parks & Recreation Department for more than 40 years and at the time the City Council entered its budget process last year, the school had an annual cost of $488,500 but brought in only $210,000, mostly from tuition for a range of classes.
The preschool was set to close for good in May before GAPS came forward with its plan for a partnership.
GAPS Superintendent Melissa Goff previously said of the agreement that the preschool was "turn key," a selling point for the district. Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan noted at the time the agreement was first discussed that it was more efficient to fund a program that was up and running rather than try to grow a solution from the ground up, though the district continues to explore early education opportunities.
Maple Lawn will continue to operate out of the city-owned building and its staff will continue to be employees of the city, funded by GAPS.
The motion to enter into the intergovernmental agreement passed unanimously. The city of Albany will still need to take action on the agreement.
