GAPS offering scholarships to diverse teaching candidates

Greater Albany Public Schools has promised the community it would lead with a diversity lens and on Wednesday, the district announced it was putting its money where its mouth is.
Statewide, student diversity in terms of linguistics and race hovers between 30% and 40%. But their classrooms are led by a teaching force that is about 10% diverse. The Teacher Development Program would offer financial assistance for teaching candidates who are ethnically and or/linguistically diverse in exchange for their commitment to teach in GAPS after graduation.
The grants range from $1,000 a year for college freshman to $4,000 a year for seniors and are funded from the Student Investment Account — state money that the district applied for last year.
“The impetus behind the Teacher Development Program is that students with teachers who match their race and/or language of origin are more likely to relate to how content is presented, engage in classroom learning and be inspired by their teacher,” said Rich Sipe, Human Resources Administrator for GAPS.
A 2019 student from the National Bureau of Economic Research showed that Black students who have a Black teacher in grades K-3 are five percentage points more likely to graduate from high school and four percentage points more likely to enroll in college than their peers who were not assigned to a Black teacher.
“Oregon’s K-12 student population has become more racially and linguistically diverse but the educator workforce does not mirror that change,” Sipe said.
In GAPS, the annual report card issued by the Oregon Department of Education, shows the district to be 70% white in terms of students and 92% in terms of teachers. Black students make up 1% of the district’s population with no Black teachers reported. Hispanic/Latino students are 21% of the population with Hispanic/Latino teachers making up 6%.
The scholarship would also apply to fill positions that the district said are more difficult to fill including special education and mental health-related job openings.
To apply for the scholarship, individuals must complete an application with two recent, signed letters of recommendation and submit a one-page essay describing why they want to be a teacher, why they should be selected for the program and what experiences, skills and interests they have that qualify them for the program as well as how they would contribute in a positive manner to the education of the district’s diverse or under-served students.
For more information or to apply, contact Sipe at rich.sipe@albany.k12.or.us. Applications for the fall semester are due by Sept. 8.
