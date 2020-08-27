GAPS offering scholarships to diverse teaching candidates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Greater Albany Public Schools has promised the community it would lead with a diversity lens and on Wednesday, the district announced it was putting its money where its mouth is.

Statewide, student diversity in terms of linguistics and race hovers between 30% and 40%. But their classrooms are led by a teaching force that is about 10% diverse. The Teacher Development Program would offer financial assistance for teaching candidates who are ethnically and or/linguistically diverse in exchange for their commitment to teach in GAPS after graduation.

The grants range from $1,000 a year for college freshman to $4,000 a year for seniors and are funded from the Student Investment Account — state money that the district applied for last year.

“The impetus behind the Teacher Development Program is that students with teachers who match their race and/or language of origin are more likely to relate to how content is presented, engage in classroom learning and be inspired by their teacher,” said Rich Sipe, Human Resources Administrator for GAPS.