GAPS navigates reopening

"Our counties, Linn and Benton, have never, to this day, met the metrics for opening in both counties," Harlan said.

And because both counties continue to have higher case counts, GAPS may need to open onsite testing which could cause a logistical and financial strain.

However, GAPS would, according to Harlan, not be in danger of losing its insurance because, while in a higher risk category, staff in GAPS schools have been vaccinated.

GAPS currently has about 1,100 employees and as of Monday, 819 responded to a vaccination survey. Of the 819, 80% have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 3% have had both doses and only 4% who want the vaccine have not received a first dose. Harlan reported that about 12% have refused the vaccine.

Under guidance from the district's insurance provider, there is no set percentage of vaccinated teachers needed for the district to keep its liability coverage. It is only required that some staff is vaccinated.

The current plan to bring students back is GAPS' third attempt, something Harlan spoke to on Monday.