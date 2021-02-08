GAPS navigates reopening

Greater Albany Public Schools students are still scheduled to begin returning to in-person instruction on March 29 but nothing will look the same as it used to and time at schools will still be limited.
On Monday, Assistant Superintendent Lisa Harlan updated the school board on the district's plan to begin phasing students back into classrooms but noted state requirements will still limit the school day.
Currently, about 350 GAPS students are receiving instruction under limited in-person instruction. That instruction will stop on March 16 to give the transportation department two weeks to map out new routes for when hybrid learning begins.
Spring break is scheduled to begin on March 20. On March 18 and 19, teachers will prep for students' return.
On March 29, K-2 will return to classes in smaller cohorts and on a rotating schedule that will not see them in classes five days a week. On April 1, grades 3-5 will join in-person instruction on the same hybrid schedule if families choose to have their child return to school.
However, students will not necessarily be returning to the classroom with the same teachers they have had since September.
Because GAPS will still be offering CDL, teacher assignments must be reconfigured to allow for CDL instruction, as well as the mandated smaller class sizes.
On April 8, sixth graders will see their building for the first time and 9th graders with last names A-L will also go back to in-person learning.
The reasoning, Harlan said, was because those grades had never seen their classrooms and would need additional time to adjust.
The remainder of students will remain in CDL until returning April 12.
And while all students will have the opportunity to return to schools, it will not be a return to normal.
Students will be required to wear a mask while on the bus and in school. They will not be allowed to gathering during the passing period to socialize and schools must provide for 35 square feet for each student.
The state has mandated these changes to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and schools must abide by them. A hotline has been established for individuals to utilize if they feel their districts are not complying.
In addition, state metrics surrounding COVID-19 cases are still in play. While no longer mandatory, the metrics are advisory and any district that opts to open while in a high risk category has to follow additional requirements.
Counties with case counts higher than the recommended number to allow for safe opening risk losing their liability coverage and must provide on-site COVID-19 testing for all students and staff beginning March 1.
"Our counties, Linn and Benton, have never, to this day, met the metrics for opening in both counties," Harlan said.
And because both counties continue to have higher case counts, GAPS may need to open onsite testing which could cause a logistical and financial strain.
However, GAPS would, according to Harlan, not be in danger of losing its insurance because, while in a higher risk category, staff in GAPS schools have been vaccinated.
GAPS currently has about 1,100 employees and as of Monday, 819 responded to a vaccination survey. Of the 819, 80% have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 3% have had both doses and only 4% who want the vaccine have not received a first dose. Harlan reported that about 12% have refused the vaccine.
Under guidance from the district's insurance provider, there is no set percentage of vaccinated teachers needed for the district to keep its liability coverage. It is only required that some staff is vaccinated.
The current plan to bring students back is GAPS' third attempt, something Harlan spoke to on Monday.
"In our community, people heard that the Governor said we can open schools so they want to know why we haven't opened schools," Harlan said. "The metrics are advisory but there are additional requirements we must meet. They say we've had nine months to figure this out why haven't we? We did. We did have it figured out. And then the rules changed in August so we figured it out again. And then they changed again."
Harlan also noted that GAPS is the 16th largest district in the state, juggling the logistics of 10,500 students and staff. The number makes it more difficult to open as quickly as surrounding districts that are smaller or who may be in different risk categories.