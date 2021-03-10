GAPS middle schoolers will return two weeks early

“It’s clear to me,” Jansen said, “that changing our plans would increase teacher workload, and I would remind the board that the dates being considered are next week. That’s not a lot of time in a school system such as ours.”

Classified union President Helen Jacobs agreed and voiced her frustration with the governor as well.

“I think it’s unfair the way she’s operated and made demands on all of us,” she said. “We all want to be back. I want the masks off, I want to be able to give kids high fives, but I do have concerns about moving forward with the calendar and making changes so quickly. But if it’s what’s best for students, we will support it.”

Goff also noted the difficulty the change would cause.

“It is a big ask,” she said. “I deeply appreciate how everyone has leaned into the conversation. I would have loved to have heard this from the governor three or four weeks ago, but it’s hard to hear in March expectations for March.”

Goff also noted the size of the district, which includes 22 schools and nearly 10,000 students, making the switch more complicated.

Board members acknowledged the difficulty for staff but each voted for the change in calendar.