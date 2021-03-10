GAPS middle schoolers will return two weeks early

Middle school students in Greater Albany Public Schools will be returning to in-person learning about two weeks earlier than previously expected after a lengthy conversation between the school board, union presidents and GAPS administration on Monday.
Under the new plan, elementary students in grades K-2 and Albany Options School will still return on March 29. On March 30, grades 3-5 can return to hybrid instruction, two days earlier than previously announced. The biggest change in the calendar was the return of middle schoolers, with schools offering in-person learning for grades 6-8 starting April 5 and 6. Previously, those grades weren’t expected to return until April 15 and April 19.
Superintendent Melissa Goff brought an accelerated timeline to the school board on Monday following Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement that all students must be given the opportunity to return to in-person learning by March 29. It marked the third change in state policy over the course of six months.
“What has been frustrating to me about issues like this one is the constant shifting of the goalpost by the governor,” said unclassified union President Lindsey Jansen. “Gov. Brown has created an environment where she has shifted the blame from herself to every single school community.”
Jansen said she received feedback from staff that pointed to the plan already in place for students to return and lessons already scheduled.
“It’s clear to me,” Jansen said, “that changing our plans would increase teacher workload, and I would remind the board that the dates being considered are next week. That’s not a lot of time in a school system such as ours.”
Classified union President Helen Jacobs agreed and voiced her frustration with the governor as well.
“I think it’s unfair the way she’s operated and made demands on all of us,” she said. “We all want to be back. I want the masks off, I want to be able to give kids high fives, but I do have concerns about moving forward with the calendar and making changes so quickly. But if it’s what’s best for students, we will support it.”
Goff also noted the difficulty the change would cause.
“It is a big ask,” she said. “I deeply appreciate how everyone has leaned into the conversation. I would have loved to have heard this from the governor three or four weeks ago, but it’s hard to hear in March expectations for March.”
Goff also noted the size of the district, which includes 22 schools and nearly 10,000 students, making the switch more complicated.
Board members acknowledged the difficulty for staff but each voted for the change in calendar.
After grades 6-8 return the first week of April, half of grade 9 will start on April 15 and the other half will start on April 16. On April 19, grades 10-12 will begin hybrid learning.
Students will attend school for limited hours and on a rotating basis. All students will have the opportunity to remain in comprehensive distance learning if they cannot yet return to in-person learning.